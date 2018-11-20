5 Indian players who could be on their last tour to Australia

Indian cricket team with the T20I series Trophy - India tour of Australia 2015-16

The much awaited India tour of Australia is almost here. The tour will begin from November 21, 2018, and will go on till 18th January. India and Australia will be playing three ODIs, four Tests, and three T20Is in this tour Down Under. The tour will begin with three T20Is, followed by the Tests with the ODI series being played in the last.

The last time when India toured Australia for a four-match Test series that saw the former Indian captain MS Dhoni hung up his boots from Test cricket, the visitors lost the series 2-0, with the first two Tests being won by the hosts and the remaining resulting in draws.

Later in December 2015, the Indian team again toured Australia for 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is. While the home team won the ODI series by 4-1, the visitors whitewashed the hosts in T20I series.

When India tour Australia next, most probably after four years, some of the players who are currently in Australia might be missing from the team. So, let us now take a look at five such cricketers who could be touring Australia for the one last time with the Indian cricket team.

#5 Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay had been one of the backbones of the Indian batting in the longer format of the game until 2017. But the elegant opener has been struggling since then in the international cricket.

Vijay failed to score a single fifty in his last 10 innings. His batting woes got worsened when India toured England this year as he managed to score just 26 runs in 4 innings at an awful average of 6.5. He has also recorded a pair in the second Test at Lord's before being dropped from the squad.

However, on the back of some impressive performances in the county cricket, the 34-year-old has regained his spot in the team for the coming Australia tour. Though he has made it to the squad, yet he might have to compete with Prithvi Shaw for his spot in the team.

But with Prithvi Shaw already taking giant strides in international cricket and the team management backing Rahul as he has age on his back, it might well be a herculean task for Vijay to find a place in the team next time when India tour down under.

The right-handed opener has thus far scored 3933 and 339 runs in the 59 Tests and 17 ODIs respectively with the help of 12 tons and 16 half-centuries in both formats combined

