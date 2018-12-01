5 Indian players who have scored exactly one Test century

Broken Sports FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.33K // 01 Dec 2018, 11:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian cricket team attained Test status in the year 1932 and have played 529 Test matches since then. Indian team played its first Test match against England at Lord’s London in 1932.

Till date, a total of 294 players have represented the Indian side in the Test matches with Shardul Thakur being the latest addition to the list. CK Nayudu was the first Indian Test team captain, while Lala Amarnath was the first Indian batsman ever to score a century for in Test cricket.

Since then, 82 players have joined the elite list of players who have scored a Test century for India. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of scoring most centuries by a player in Test cricket. More than fifty players have scored more than one Test century. Virender Sehwag was the first Indian to score a triple hundred in Test cricket and one of the few players who has scored more than one triple hundred.

Here we look at 5 Indian cricketers who played Test cricket and have scored exactly one century:

#5 Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif was the captain of the India national under-19 cricket team which won Under-19 World Cup in the year 2000. He was regarded as one of the best fielders in the Indian cricket team during his stint with the national side.

Kaif made his Test debut in 2000 against South Africa when he was just 20 and went on to play 13 tests in his test career which spanned for 6 years. He scored 624 runs at an average of 32.84 in his Test career.

He was not a regular member of the squad and he was mainly used as a rotational player in the Test side. He played in the middle order between number 5 to 7. Kaif scored his first Test century in the last series he played in the Indian national side, an unbeaten 148* against West Indies in June 2006. He batted at number 6 in that innings and added 179 runs with Rahul Dravid for the fifth wicket.

Despite his good contribution he was dropped from the side in 2006 and hasn’t represented India since then. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on July 13, 2018.

1 / 5 NEXT