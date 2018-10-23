5 Indian players who might make their World Cup debut in 2019

India's death-overs specialist will make his first World Cup appearance in ICC 2019 WC in England

The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup is nearing, which is to be hosted by England & Wales next summer. With a handful of One Day Internationals remaining to be played before the mega event, the core of Team India looks quite settled.

With the experience of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, skipper Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, India will be banking upon the young guns who have not played a World Cup. The combination might not be assured yet, but the inclusion of some of the players looks quite evident with only a few months to go unless the unfortunate happens before the event.

The following players look absolutely certain to make their maiden appearance in the utmost tournament.

#5 Kedar Jadhav

Jadhav has recently pulled up his hamstring in the Asia Cup

One of the mainstay all-rounders for India of late, Kedar Jadhav will be an asset for the blues in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The 33-year-old is a street-smart batsman is well-known for his subtle placements and adds a surprise element with his muscle power. Jadhav, who has scored 868 runs at an average of 41.33 and strike rate in excess of 100 in ODI cricket, is likely to take up the finishers' role alongside the great MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya.

In addition to that, he has been the golden arm for his country many a time, the more recent one of which was evident in the Asia Cup last month. The Maharashtrian cricketer has scalped 22 wickets at an economy of 4.86 and average under 30, which has been quite influential.

The balance that Jadhav provides to the team might make him worthy of a place in the WC squad.

