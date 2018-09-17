5 Indian players who need to make an impact at the Asia Cup

Shikhar Dhawan

The Asia Cup got underway in Dubai on Saturday with Bangladesh routing Sri Lanka in the first game. India's first match is against Hong Kong on Tuesday. The current champions later take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday. The match between the two subcontinental giants promises to be a cracker of a contest, with both teams equally matched.

The Asia Cup is virtually a try-out for some Indian fringe players who can impress and book their berths in the team for the World Cup in 2019. If they can show that they can compete against the best teams in Asia, then surely the selectors will show no hesitation in picking them for the World Cup.

Listed below are some players who need to make an impact for India at the Asia Cup and put the selectors' minds at rest.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan had a disastrous tour of England and he will need to score some runs in the Asia Cup if he is to be taken seriously and picked as an opener for the World Cup in 2019. Domestic stalwart Mayank Agarwal and youngster Prithvi Shaw are knocking the doors and Dhawan could be soon cooling his heels if he has an ordinary Asia Cup.

#2 Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey

There is no doubt that Manish Pandey has immense potential. However, that potential has not really converted to performance. Apart from the hundred he got against Australia in Sydney, Pandey has had a tough time. He needs to repay the faith shown by the selectors and the Asia Cup provides him with a perfect opportunity. We all know how volatile he can be lower down the order and it is time that he expresses himself freely again.

