2018 Asia Cup Final: 5 Indian players who played in the 2016 Asia Cup final

In less than 24 hours, India and Bangladesh will lock horns once again in the final of the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai. While the former have fairly cruised their way into the summit clash, the latter has stumbled en route, defeating Pakistan in a virtual semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Now as they gear up for an encore of 2016, they will up against an Indian side that has a few players who featured the last time these two teams met in Dhaka in 2016 and they will need to be wary of some of them not having the same kind of impact as they that day, if they are to lift the Asia Cup on Friday.

Here are five Indian players from that final who will feature in the one on Friday.

Jasprit Bumrah

Still early days back then, Jasprit Bumrah busted onto the scene like a breath of fresh air with his awkward action causing trouble to every batsman in the world. The arrival of Bumrah also solved one of the biggest headaches of the MS Dhoni era- the need for a specialist death bowler, as Bumrah gave his captain the consistency he was looking for.

Bumrah was the new kid

On that day, he finished with figures of 1 for 13 in his 3 overs in a match reduced to 15 overs per side.

