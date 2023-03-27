5 Indian players whose salaries increased under new BCCI central contracts

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced new central contracts for Indian players on March 26 via a media release. Like 2021/22, the board has divided the Indian players into four categories for the 2022/23 season, namely categories Grade A+, A, B, and C.

The salaries of all four categories are different. Grade A+ cricketers have an annual salary of ₹7 crore, followed by ₹5 crore for Grade A, ₹3 crore for Grade B, and ₹1 crore for Grade C.

The BCCI decides the categories for the Indian players based on their performances in the last 12 months. Here's a list of five such Indian players who have received a promotion in the 2022/23 season contract list.

#1 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has emerged as one of India's best openers in the last 12 months. He has earned a place in India's playing XI in all three formats. Gill scored a Test hundred, an ODI double century, and a T20I century in the last few months.

Courtesy of his excellent performances at the international level, the BCCI has promoted him from Grade C to Grade B category. Shubman Gill's salary has increased from ₹1 crore to ₹3 crore.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is another Indian batter who has earned a promotion in BCCI's annual central contracts list this season. The world number one T20I batter has moved up from Grade C to Grade B category, receiving an increment of ₹2 crore.

In the last 12 months, Yadav has played several match-winning knocks for India in the T20I format. He has also made his debut in ODI and Test cricket.

#3 Axar Patel

All-rounder Axar Patel has established himself as a match-winner in all three formats of international cricket for India. He has played some crucial knocks for India with the bat in recent matches and has also contributed consistently in the bowling department.

Patel has moved up from Grade B to Grade A contract in the BCCI central contracts list. His salary for the new season is ₹5 crore.

#4 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is one of the top Indian players in white-ball cricket at the moment. He was on a break from international cricket in March last year when the BCCI announced contracts for the 2021/22 season. BCCI demoted him to Grade C in the previous season.

However, in the new list for the 2022/23 season, Hardik is present in the Grade A category. He has received the biggest hike among all Indian players, with his salary going up from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore.

#5 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has been India's MVP in all three formats of the game. His batting, bowling, and fielding has played a major role in India's success. Unfortunately, he missed some key matches last year due to injury, but is back in the Indian squad now.

Jadeja's all-round brilliance has helped him earn a place in the BCCI's Grade A+ category. His salary has increased from ₹5 crore to ₹7 crore.

