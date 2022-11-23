5 Indian players who will play in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will get underway today (November 23) with a double-header at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Eight teams, namely Delhi Bulls, Deccan Gladiators, Northern Warriors, Chennai Braves, Bangla Tigers, Team Abu Dhabi, New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army, are a part of the competition this year.

Cricketers from all across the world have landed in the United Arab Emirates for the biggest festival of T10 cricket. Fans will get to see some retired Indian cricketers in action as well during the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

Here is a list of the five Indian cricketers who have earned contracts from Abu Dhabi T10 League teams.

#1 Suresh Raina, Deccan Gladiators

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina will make his debut in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. He won the Road Safety World Series championship with India Legends earlier this year and will be keen to add one more trophy to his long list of accolades.

Raina will play for the Deccan Gladiators in the upcoming tournament. Some big names like Andre Russell, David Wiese, Jason Roy, Nicholas Pooran, Taskin Ahmed and Tabraiz Shamsi are also part of the Deccan Gladiators squad.

#2 Harbhajan Singh, Delhi Bulls

Harbhajan Singh was a part of the Indian squad that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup. The retired Indian off-spinner will be in action in the Abu Dhabi T10 League for the first time this year. He captained the Manipal Tigers team earlier this year in Legends League Cricket.

Singh is a member of the Delhi Bulls squad. He will play under the captaincy of his former Chennai Super Kings teammate Dwayne Bravo for the Bulls.

#3 Stuart Binny, New York Strikers

Former Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny will turn up for the New York Strikers team in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. Binny played a match-winning role for the India Legends in Road Safety World Series 2022.

The all-rounder will play under the leadership of Kieron Pollard for the Strikers. The squad also features 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, veteran Ireland player Paul Stirling and Pakistan's Azam Khan.

#4 Nav Pabreja, New York Strikers

Another Indian player who will don the New York Strikers jersey in the T10 League is Nav Pabreja. Not much is known about Pabreja but he was born in New Delhi, India.

It will be interesting to see how Pabreja performs for the Strikers in the upcoming tournament.

#5 Abhimanyu Mithun, Northern Warriors

The last name on this list is another India Legends player, Abhimanyu Mithun. The right-arm fast bowler will turn up for the Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

Northern Warriors will be led by Rovman Powell in the tournament. Apart from Mithun and Powell, the Warriors squad features match-winners like Isuru Udana, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Irfan and Rayad Emrit.

