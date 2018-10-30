5 Indian sportswomen who are married to cricketers

Kushagra Agarwal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 789 // 30 Oct 2018, 13:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik form a great sports couple

In the recent past, Indian sports women have shone brightly, making their country proud in every event that they have represented their country in. From multi nation and multi sport events such as the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games to the professional sports like those of cricket, badminton and tennis, Indian women have competed at the highest level and come out with flying colours.

In fact, many Indian sportswomen have exemplified how marriage and motherhood has not stopped them from pursuing their flourishing sports careers and are thus idols and role models for the future generations of women who look to make a name in the field of sports

Just like any other profession, sport has also seen marriages between sportspersons of various fields. This article peeks into the life of five Indian sportswomen who went on to tie the knot with modern age cricketers.

#1 Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza has won six Grand Slam titles

Perhaps the most famed marriage between a cricketer and a sportswoman, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's matrimonial alliance with Pakistan cricketer and former captain Shoaib Malik began in April 2010.

The duo, who are today blessed with a baby boy after eight years of their nuptial alliance, married under controversial circumstances as the marriage was preceded by Sania calling off an engagement with a childhood friend of hers and Malik divorcing a woman he had earlier been married to.

However, they form one of the most famous sports couples as both of them continue to serve their respective nation in their field of sport. Sania, who has won six Grand Slam titles and rose to the numero uno position in the WTA rankings for Women's Doubles, was questioned on her nationality post marriage but the couple has handled all such situations intelligently and has thus proved that love knows no boundaries.

1 / 5 NEXT