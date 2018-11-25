×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 Indian Stadiums which could host the "India vs Pakistan" match of the 2021 T20 World Cup

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
286   //    25 Nov 2018, 22:04 IST

The 2021 World Cup will surely have India vs Pakistan Match
The 2021 World Cup will surely have India vs Pakistan Match

The T20 World Cup will return to India in 2021 as the BCCI successfully captured the hosting rights of the 2021 edition. The 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup will take place Down Under in Australia while the next edition is scheduled to be played in India.

The last time India hosted a T20 World Cup was in 2016 which saw West Indies defeat England in the final to become the first ever two-time champion of the WT20. Hosts India reached the semi-finals where they lost to the eventual champions Windies at the Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier, India had lost its first group stage match against New Zealand at Nagpur but the team bounced back to defeat Pakistan at Kolkata, Bangladesh at Bengaluru and Australia at Mohali to reach the 2nd stage. Out of all the group stage matches, India vs Pakistan has always been a crowd-puller and the same was the case in the 2016 tourney as the match witnessed a full house despite the rainy conditions.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) tries to keep the two teams in the same group to ensure at least one match between the two arch-rivals and the same can be expected for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Here are the 5 stadiums which could host the iconic match in 2021-

#5 M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Chennai could well host this marquee match
Chennai could well host this marquee match

Chennai has been the home ground of Dhoni's IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and the fans have always turned up in huge numbers to support the home team. It recently hosted the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies and witnessed a handsome crowd. The only reason why this stadium may not be chosen is that the I, J and K stands are locked for fans.

And that might change by the time the 20221 edition comes around.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC T20 World Cup Team India
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
5 Indian Stadiums Which Could Host 2023 World Cup Final
RELATED STORY
Six Sixes -  The Perfect Over (Ind Vs Eng, 2007 ICC World...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Players Who Have Played The Most T20I Matches
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni, the ODI Captain or the T20 Captain: Whose...
RELATED STORY
The highs and lows of Yuvraj Singh - The fighter
RELATED STORY
Top 10 T20I Teams and Their First T20I Centurions
RELATED STORY
5 Teams with the highest win percentage in the ICC World T20
RELATED STORY
Top 10 T20I teams and the best individual performance by...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who won the Man of the Tournament award...
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: India's triumph over Pakistan in a Bowl Out
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us