5 Indian Stadiums which could host the "India vs Pakistan" match of the 2021 T20 World Cup

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 286 // 25 Nov 2018, 22:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 2021 World Cup will surely have India vs Pakistan Match

The T20 World Cup will return to India in 2021 as the BCCI successfully captured the hosting rights of the 2021 edition. The 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup will take place Down Under in Australia while the next edition is scheduled to be played in India.

The last time India hosted a T20 World Cup was in 2016 which saw West Indies defeat England in the final to become the first ever two-time champion of the WT20. Hosts India reached the semi-finals where they lost to the eventual champions Windies at the Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier, India had lost its first group stage match against New Zealand at Nagpur but the team bounced back to defeat Pakistan at Kolkata, Bangladesh at Bengaluru and Australia at Mohali to reach the 2nd stage. Out of all the group stage matches, India vs Pakistan has always been a crowd-puller and the same was the case in the 2016 tourney as the match witnessed a full house despite the rainy conditions.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) tries to keep the two teams in the same group to ensure at least one match between the two arch-rivals and the same can be expected for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Here are the 5 stadiums which could host the iconic match in 2021-

#5 M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Chennai could well host this marquee match

Chennai has been the home ground of Dhoni's IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and the fans have always turned up in huge numbers to support the home team. It recently hosted the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies and witnessed a handsome crowd. The only reason why this stadium may not be chosen is that the I, J and K stands are locked for fans.

And that might change by the time the 20221 edition comes around.

1 / 5 NEXT