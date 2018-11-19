5 Indian Stadiums Which Could Host 2023 World Cup Final

Vinay Chhabaria

India won the ICC World Cup the last time it was played in India

ICC have selected India as the hosts of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. With the 2019 World Cup taking place in England, the iconic Lord's stadium has been chosen as the venue for the grand finale.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground hosted the last World Cup Final which saw Australia defeat New Zealand to lift the cup for the 5th time. India hosted an ICC event in 2016, which was the ICC World T20 and the Eden Gardens stadium at Kolkata was chosen as the host for the grand finale while the last time India hosted a 50-over World Cup, history was made at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as India became the first team to win the World Cup on its home turf.

The 2011 World Cup was hosted by India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh but India alone will host the 2023 World Cup. The second most populous nation of the world is home to a plethora of stadiums and here are the top 5 candidates for hosting the finale of the 2023 World Cup:

#5 Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

The newly built stadium recently hosted its first international stadium

Formerly known as Ekana Stadium, the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is one of the most beautifully constructed stadiums in the world. Its unique architectural work has kept it free from pillars, allowing the spectators a barrier-free experience. The stadium has a strong seating capacity of 50,000 and given the huge fan following of cricket in Uttar Pradesh, the BCCI could hand the World Cup final to Lucknow.

It recently hosted the second T20I between India and West Indies and the pitch here guarantees a cracker of a contest between bat and ball.

