5 Indian Players you didn't know were part of a Champions Trophy squad

Some of them also played in squads that won the title.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 15:18 IST

When the Indian selectors announced the squad for the 2017 Champions Trophy, many felt that a safe squad had been chosen. In the past, there have been a few players, who have found a place in the squad, not all of whom would be remembered by the supporters.

We look at 5 such players in this list:

5.R Vinay Kumar

Vinay Kumar was part of the Indian squad that won in 2013

The Karnataka cricketer was picked as a backup seamer option in the squad for the 2013 edition of the competition. Vinay Kumar was in the scheme of things in the previous 1.5-2 years, having played in the Test and limited-overs series in Australia in late 2011 and early 2012 and some decent performances in some of the matches earned him a place in the squad.

He had a good season of IPL and that further pushed his case to feature in the squad for the event. While he did not play any of the matches, he can say that he too, like many others was part of a major tournament-winning squad.

Vinay Kumar last played for India in November 2013.