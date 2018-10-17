×
5 Indian batsmen with highest strike rate in ODIs

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
655   //    17 Oct 2018, 11:48 IST

Kapil Dev was equally good with both bat and ball
Kapil Dev was equally good with both bat and ball

Strike-rate is probably the most important metric in limited-overs cricket. If a batsman ends up scoring a hundred at a strike rate of 75 in modern-day cricket, it will invariably be counterproductive.

Nowadays, teams easily chase a score of around 300 and anything less than 350 is not a safe score in the first innings. Batsmen go slam-bang from the word go and patience is not a virtue anymore in limited overs cricket. Apart from batting average, strike -rate in another metric which has assumed equal importance.

There have been many instances where in spite of having high average players have been dropped from the playing eleven on the basis of their slow batting. In Indian context Ambati Rayudu is a perfect example of this kind of selection parameter, in spite of having an outstanding average of 49.20 in ODI's he is not a certainty in the squad due to his slow strike rate of 76.82.

There are many Indian batsmen who have an outstanding strike-rate in ODIs. Let's take a look at 5 Indians with the highest strike in ODI's:


#5 Kapil Dev (95.07)

Easily the best all-rounder India has produced till date, Kapil Dev was devastating at times. He had the ability to turn it on when his team needed him the most. His knock of 175* against Zimbabwe is well documented where he single-handedly took India over the line to keep them in the hunt for their quest of the first World Cup title.

Kapil played 225 one day internationals and he maintained an outstanding strike rate of 95.07 during his career, which is an amazing feat especially considering the fact that he played during those days when a score of 250 used to be a winning score in ODIs.

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
