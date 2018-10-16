5 Indian batsmen who got out in the nervous 90s on most occasions in Tests

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 509 // 16 Oct 2018, 16:19 IST

Australia v India: 3rd Test - Day 1

A batsman might blaze his way from 0 to 90 but scoring the last 10 runs to reach a century can be really difficult. Most of the batsmen struggle in the nineties and take a lot of time to score those all important 10 runs.

There was a time when the nineties used to be called nervous nineties, then came batsmen like Sehwag and Gilchrist who used to be even more attacking during their nineties and often used to reach their centuries with a six. Most of the modern day batsmen follow this template and try to reach their century at the earliest leaving out the scope of getting stuck in the nineties.

There have been few Indian batsmen in the Test cricket history who have often got out in the nineties. Let's take a look at 5 Indian batsmen who got out the most number of times in the nervous nineties.

#5 Sunil Gavaskar (5 times)

Gavaskar was an expert in scoring centuries

Sunil Gavaskar is easily the best Indian opener to date. His exploits against the great West Indian pace quartet is the stuff of the legends. In fact, he is one of the most loved and admired overseas cricketers in the West Indian islands. He commanded this admiration on the basis of his performance against the West Indian team in their own backyard. He was instrumental in India winning their first series in West Indies in 1970-71.

Gavaskar was a run machine who scored 34 Test centuries, but, in spite of having such a strong temperament, the nineties got Gavaskar as well, he got out in the nineties five times. If he would have crossed the line a few times during these nineties his record would have been even more phenomenal.

