5 instances of Rahul Dravid losing his cool ft. argument with auto rickshaw driver

Former Team India skipper Rahul Dravid is one of the greatest batters the country has ever produced. He served the country for 15 years and is popularly known as the 'Wall.'

The right-hander scored over 24,000 international runs across the three formats in 509 matches, including 48 hundreds and 146 half-centuries. He also led India in 25 Tests, with eight wins, and in 79 ODIs, with 42 wins under his belt.

Throughout his international cricket career, Dravid came across as a calm and composed individual. The way he carried himself both on and off the field is a lesson for every youngster growing up.

In what has been an otherwise simple and composed life, Dravid has lost his temper a few times. On that note, we look at five instances when Rahul Dravid lost his cool.

Trending

#1 Verbal exchange with Shoaib Akhtar

India vs Pakistan matches are always known to be highly-tensed encounters, with tempers flaring between players both on and off the field.

During the 2004 Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar tried to get under the skin of Indian batters. He tried to do the same with Rahul Dravid, but the Indian batter was in no mood to take it.

Dravid also gave it back to the Pakistan fast bowler, as the matter escalated quickly. The then-Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq had to step in before the umpires intervened to separate the two cricketers.

#2 Rahul Dravid throws a chair in anger

The former India cricketer is known for his temperament, but he once threw a chair in anger, according to his wife, Vijeta. It was reportedly told to Dravid's wife by his former teammate Virender Sehwag.

The incident reportedly took place after India lost a Test match against England.

"Only once, I remember, he returned from a Test and said, 'I got a bit angry today. I lost my temper, shouldn't have done that.' He wouldn't say more. Many months later, Viru (Sehwag) told me he'd actually thrown a chair after a defeat to England in Mumbai. He'd thrown the chair, Viru said, not because the team had lost but because they had lost very badly," Vijeta wrote in Cricinfo (via Hindustan Times).

#3 Argument with an auto-rickshaw driver

Expand Tweet

Former Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was recently filmed having a heated exchange with an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru. An auto had reportedly rammed into Dravid's car from behind, following which the altercation broke out. Reportedly, the incident took place on Cunningham Road, a busy area in Bengaluru.

Dravid was seen animatedly arguing with the driver in his native language, Kannada. However, no one is injured in the accident.

#4 Throws his cap in anger

After hanging his boots following the conclusion of IPL 2013, Rahul Dravid was appointed the mentor of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the next season.

During an IPL 2014 game against the Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan batted first and posted 189/4 in their regulation 20 overs. Mumbai needed to chase down the target in 14.4 overs to qualify for the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

At one point, it looked like the Royals would cruise home with ease. However, Mumbai pulled off a jailbreak in the dying moments. Dravid, who was in the dugout, lost his cool after RR lost the match and threw his cap to vent his frustration.

#5 Dravid shows Mitchell Johnson his place

Australian cricketers and sledging go hand-in-hand. They have managed to break the concentration of many batters by getting under their skin with their actions.

During Qualifier 2 of IPL 2013, Australian speedster Mitchell Johnson tried to unsettle Rahul Dravid by hurling expletives at him. The right-hander responded to him in style by hitting a few boundaries but Johnson kept coming at him.

In a rare turn of events, Dravid was seen walking toward the Aussie pacer and asked him if he had to say something. The other players had to intervene to stop the two cricketers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️