5 instances when cricketers who lost their lives on the cricket field

It's always unfortunate when a player gets injured on a cricket field, but, it's devastating when somebody, who is out to enjoy a game of cricket, ends up losing his life on the cricket field.

There have been few instances in the history of cricket when players have died while playing a cricket match. Head injury remains the most common cause of death on a cricket field, while, there have been other reasons as well.

With the advancement of technology, the cricket gear has also evolved like helmets, hand gloves, abdominal guard, chest guard and so on. In spite of the availability of protective gears, fatal incidents do take place on a cricket field.

Let's take a look at 5 instances when, unfortunately, a cricket player lost his life on the cricket field.

Phil Hughes, 2014 (age- 25)

Phil Hughes was tipped to have a bright future as a batsman

During a match between South Australia and New South Wales, Australian batsman Phil Hughes got hit on the back side of his head while trying to play a hook shot. He got unconscious and was rushed to the hospital after a bit of first-aid. He died two days later.

Sean Abbott was the bowler who bowled that bouncer which hit Phil Hughes and he had to go through a lot of counselling to get over the incident.

Darryn Randall, 2013 (age- 32)

Wicketkeeper-batsman Darryn Randall, while trying to play a pull shot, got hit on the side of his head during a domestic premier league competition in South Africa. Randall was rushed to the hospital, but, could not be revived on arrival.

Zulfiqar Bhatti, 2013 (age- 22)

One of those incidents when the cause of death was something other than head injury. Bhatti was playing in Pakistani domestic competition when he got hit on the chest and lost consciousness. Bhatti was rushed to the hospital, but, could not be revived on arrival.

Richard Beaumont, 2012 (age- 33)

Richard Beaumont was suspected to have a heart attack during a county league match in England. He collapsed on the pitch after taking a five-wicket haul.

He was rushed to the hospital, but, was declared dead, shortly after arrival.

