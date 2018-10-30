×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 instances when MS Dhoni failed to finish off chases in T20Is

Aryan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
48   //    30 Oct 2018, 11:09 IST

Enter caption

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a household name when it comes to having nerves of steel under pressure and hence finishing matches. MS Dhoni carries an astonishing average of 50.5 in run chases in T20I games at a decent strike rate of 128. Although these stats look impressive from outside, the fact that he has scored only 607 runs in 31 games means that he comes very late to bat with only around 6-4 overs left in the innings.

Dhoni's career strike rate of 127.09 is below par when compared to other finishers like Buttler (137), Russell (160) and Maxwell (158). 

Due to his low strike rate, Dhoni has often made run chases tougher for himself by taking the game too deep and leaving a lot for the last two overs and thus has failed to finish a lot of them.

1) India v England at Lord's on June 14th, 2009 (Lost by three runs)

E

In a Super Eight clash of the 2009 T20WC, India was chasing a modest target of 154 against England. When Dhoni came out to bat, it had already become an uphill task with India needing 69 from 39 balls at a required rate of 10.4. Dhoni scored 23 from the 17 deliveries he faced and added 48 in 5 overs with Yusuf Pathan. Due to Dhoni's relatively slow innings, India needed 19 off the last over.

Pathan was on strike for the first ball of the final over which was going to be bowled by Sidebottom. Pathan took a single and now, India needed 18 from 5 with the captain on strike. Dhoni unable to find a boundary took a double followed by a single.

Now with 15 required from 3, Pathan smacked the next ball for a six and followed it with a single. With eight needed off the concluding delivery, Dhoni, finally found a boundary through long on but it was too late.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Dwayne Bravo
Aryan
CONTRIBUTOR
4 Batting records which make Virat Kohli the undisputed...
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni or Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant for West...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who got out in the nervous 90s on most...
RELATED STORY
Why Kohli should consider Manish Pandey in place of...
RELATED STORY
India vs WI, 3rd ODI: Loads of problems and plenty of...
RELATED STORY
5 best knocks by Indian batsmen against the Windies
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ambati...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Agarkar wants Rishabh Pant to replace Dhoni in ODIs
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies ODI Series 2018: 5 Indian players for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Yesterday
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us