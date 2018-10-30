5 instances when MS Dhoni failed to finish off chases in T20Is

Aryan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 48 // 30 Oct 2018, 11:09 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a household name when it comes to having nerves of steel under pressure and hence finishing matches. MS Dhoni carries an astonishing average of 50.5 in run chases in T20I games at a decent strike rate of 128. Although these stats look impressive from outside, the fact that he has scored only 607 runs in 31 games means that he comes very late to bat with only around 6-4 overs left in the innings.

Dhoni's career strike rate of 127.09 is below par when compared to other finishers like Buttler (137), Russell (160) and Maxwell (158).

Due to his low strike rate, Dhoni has often made run chases tougher for himself by taking the game too deep and leaving a lot for the last two overs and thus has failed to finish a lot of them.

1) India v England at Lord's on June 14th, 2009 (Lost by three runs)

In a Super Eight clash of the 2009 T20WC, India was chasing a modest target of 154 against England. When Dhoni came out to bat, it had already become an uphill task with India needing 69 from 39 balls at a required rate of 10.4. Dhoni scored 23 from the 17 deliveries he faced and added 48 in 5 overs with Yusuf Pathan. Due to Dhoni's relatively slow innings, India needed 19 off the last over.

Pathan was on strike for the first ball of the final over which was going to be bowled by Sidebottom. Pathan took a single and now, India needed 18 from 5 with the captain on strike. Dhoni unable to find a boundary took a double followed by a single.

Now with 15 required from 3, Pathan smacked the next ball for a six and followed it with a single. With eight needed off the concluding delivery, Dhoni, finally found a boundary through long on but it was too late.

