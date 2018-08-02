5 instances where underdogs took over in style

"A winning mindset can transform an underdog into a champion, conqueror and achiever. You’re a mindset away from winning your battles" - Assegid Habtewold

In the challenging world of sports, these words seem to reflect the reality.

Have you ever happened to stumble around what's so special about the story of an underdog? Is the story of pulling oneself up from the very bottom through determination irrespective of the odds faced and hostility endured? Is it the journey that encapsulates a resonance of relatable challenges between men or women on the ground and the one watching the game at home? Maybe both of them, isn't it?

In the cricketing world, there have been numerous instances when underdogs held their appeal and induced a success story when no one believed they can. They entered the ground with something to prove, faced the hostile crowd, gave everything they had and at the end, they fist-pumped the air in delight, roared with confidence and...smiled.

Let's take a look at 5 instances where an underdog team rose to the occasion and shocked the world.

#1 Men's cricket: Ireland vs England, World Cup 2011

Kevin O'Brien celebrated his century against England

When the underdog Ireland walked out to the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Banglore to lock horns with the strong England side, a lot of people were awe-struck to learn the outcome at the end of Ireland's innings.

Irish bowlers failed to deliver strongly as the England team weaved a giant target of 328 runs for Ireland to chase, courtesy of the three magnificent half-centuries hammered by Kevin Peterson, Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell. Ireland struggled against the English bowlers and they were 111/5 in 24.2 overs. Then came a storm...The Kevin O'Brien storm.

Kevin smoked the English bowlers north, south and centre with some thunderous strikes all over the ground. He completed his century in 50 deliveries, a record for the fastest hundred in a World Cup. He scored 113 runs in 63 balls and stymied England's hope of victory. At no. 7 and 8, Alex Cusack and John Mooney struck crucial 47 and 33 runs respectively. Ireland won the game with 5 balls to spare. Truly, a result that no one had seen coming.

