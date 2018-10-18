5 Interesting facts about Mohammad Abbas

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 165 // 18 Oct 2018, 14:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The rise of Mohammad Abbas

The world of Test cricket has seen the rise of a fast bowling sensation in recent months. Mohammad Abbas, a product of Sialkot, has become a regular of Pakistan’s Test bowling line-up, which was once dominated by some of the best bowlers in the game’s history.

Sialkot, a district which is home to over 650,000 people, and one of the largest cities of Pakistan, has been home to only eight Test cricketers. Only one fast bowler is a part of those Test cricketers – Mohammad Abbas.

Abbas’s village Jatheke, which is very close to the Lahore-Sialkot Highway, is notable for being home of the mother of Mohammad Iqbal. Mohammad Iqbal was a philosophical thinker who dreamt up the idea of creating Pakistan in 1930.

Just like many cricketers who have become stars in Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas too did face a lot of difficulties in his early years. He combated those to shine out and become the star he is slowly becoming today.

Here are 5 interesting facts about the fast bowler that you probably didn’t know.

#5 A humble beginning

Misbah presenting Abbas his Test cap

Mohammad Abbas belonged to a relatively poorer household in the city of Sialkot, Punjab. Before he made his first-class debut, he tried earning an honest livelihood through a few different channels.

One of his first jobs involved in him working as a welder in a leather factory. Even though the job might not sound very glamorous, it did help him earn to help run his household.

Later on, he started working as a helper in a law firm in Sialkot. This was just the beginning for the man who would one day lead the Pakistani bowling attack in Test cricket against the best teams in the world.

Abbas has become a star in the world of Test cricket, and there is little doubt that soon he will get a lucrative contract for the PSL 4, scheduled to be held in 2019, and also from other leagues around the world.

1 / 5 NEXT