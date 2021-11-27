5 interesting stats to emerge after Day 3 of India vs New Zealand Kanpur Test

India dominated New Zealand on the third day of the Kanpur Test match. The Kiwis initially had the upper hand but India bounced back by taking 10 wickets.
Axar Patel was the wrecker-in-chief with a five-wicket haul to his name. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets while Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja each picked up a wicket. India bowled the Blackcaps out for 296 runs to take a 49-run first-innings lead.
In the final phase of the day, New Zealand scalped one wicket. India ended Day 3 with 14/1 on the board. They now have a 63-run lead with nine wickets in hand.
Here are some of the top statistics to emerge after the third day's play at Green Park.
#1 Ravichandran Ashwin overtakes Wasim Akram
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a three-wicket haul in Kanpur earlier today. He accounted for Will Young, Kyle Jamieson and William Somerville's wickets.
Courtesy of his three-wicket haul, Ashwin surpassed former Pakistan all-rounder Wasim Akram's tally of 414 Test wickets. Ashwin now has 416 wickets to his name in Tests.
#2 Axar Patel becomes the first spinner to take five five-wicket hauls in World Test Championship matches
The first cycle of the World Test Championship took place from 2019 to 2021 while the second cycle is currently underway.
So far across both editions of the World Test Championship, Axar Patel has the most five-wicket hauls by a spinner. The left-arm spinner bagged his fifth five-wicket haul in Kanpur earlier today.
#3 KS Bharat becomes the first Indian to execute a stumping as substitute in Test cricket
KS Bharat replaced Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps as the veteran wicket-keeper experienced stiffness in his neck. Bharat was impressive in his first Test innings as a wicket-keeper.
During the innings, he stumped Tom Latham to become only the third substitute player ever to execute a stumping in Test cricket history.
#4 Tom Latham and Will Young become the first opening pair to stitch up a 150+ partnership in Tests against India in India this decade
Tom Latham built a magnificent 151-run opening stand with Will Young. Neither of the two openers could complete their tons. But their batting impressed the cricket universe.
The Kiwi pair became the first visiting openers to build a 150+ partnership in a Test against India on Indian soil since 2016.
#5 Axar Patel joins an elite group of bowlers
Axar Patel bagged his sixth consecutive four-wicket haul in Test cricket. After his exploits against England earlier this year, Patel tormented New Zealand in Kanpur earlier today.
The left-arm spinner dismissed Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell and Tim Southee in the first innings. When he rattled Blundell's stumps, Patel completed his sixth consecutive four-wicket haul.
He joined the likes of Waqar Younis, Muttiah Muralitharan, Charlie Turner and Johnny Briggs in an elite group of bowlers to have taken six or more consecutive four-wicket hauls in Test cricket.