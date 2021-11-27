5 interesting stats to emerge after Day 3 of India vs New Zealand Kanpur Test

India dominated New Zealand on the third day of the Kanpur Test match. The Kiwis initially had the upper hand but India bounced back by taking 10 wickets.

Axar Patel was the wrecker-in-chief with a five-wicket haul to his name. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets while Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja each picked up a wicket. India bowled the Blackcaps out for 296 runs to take a 49-run first-innings lead.

In the final phase of the day, New Zealand scalped one wicket. India ended Day 3 with 14/1 on the board. They now have a 63-run lead with nine wickets in hand.

Here are some of the top statistics to emerge after the third day's play at Green Park.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin overtakes Wasim Akram

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Ashwin overtakes Wasim Akram in the wicket-takers list in Test cricket. Ashwin overtakes Wasim Akram in the wicket-takers list in Test cricket.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a three-wicket haul in Kanpur earlier today. He accounted for Will Young, Kyle Jamieson and William Somerville's wickets.

Courtesy of his three-wicket haul, Ashwin surpassed former Pakistan all-rounder Wasim Akram's tally of 414 Test wickets. Ashwin now has 416 wickets to his name in Tests.

#2 Axar Patel becomes the first spinner to take five five-wicket hauls in World Test Championship matches

CricBeat @Cric_beat



5 - Axar Patel*

5 - Kyle Jamieson

4 - James Anderson

4 - Ravi Ashwin

4 - Nathan Lyon

4 - Tim Southee



#INDvsNZ Most 5fers in WTC5 - Axar Patel*5 - Kyle Jamieson4 - James Anderson4 - Ravi Ashwin4 - Nathan Lyon4 - Tim Southee Most 5fers in WTC5 - Axar Patel*5 - Kyle Jamieson4 - James Anderson 4 - Ravi Ashwin4 - Nathan Lyon4 - Tim Southee#INDvsNZ

The first cycle of the World Test Championship took place from 2019 to 2021 while the second cycle is currently underway.

So far across both editions of the World Test Championship, Axar Patel has the most five-wicket hauls by a spinner. The left-arm spinner bagged his fifth five-wicket haul in Kanpur earlier today.

#3 KS Bharat becomes the first Indian to execute a stumping as substitute in Test cricket

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



Tip Snooke🇿🇦 off Neville Tufnell🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 1910

Pervez Sajjad🇵🇰 off Bevan Congdon🇳🇿, 1965

Tom Latham🇳🇿 off Srikar Bharat🇮🇳, today

#INDvNZ Stumped by a substitute in Test cricket:Tip Snooke🇿🇦 off Neville Tufnell🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 1910Pervez Sajjad🇵🇰 off Bevan Congdon🇳🇿, 1965Tom Latham🇳🇿 off Srikar Bharat🇮🇳, today Stumped by a substitute in Test cricket:Tip Snooke🇿🇦 off Neville Tufnell🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 1910Pervez Sajjad🇵🇰 off Bevan Congdon🇳🇿, 1965Tom Latham🇳🇿 off Srikar Bharat🇮🇳, today#INDvNZ

KS Bharat replaced Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps as the veteran wicket-keeper experienced stiffness in his neck. Bharat was impressive in his first Test innings as a wicket-keeper.

During the innings, he stumped Tom Latham to become only the third substitute player ever to execute a stumping in Test cricket history.

#4 Tom Latham and Will Young become the first opening pair to stitch up a 150+ partnership in Tests against India in India this decade

SportsAmaze @Sports_amaze



151: Tom Latham-Will Young (2021)

180: Alastair Cook-Haseeb Hameed (2016)

165: Nick Compton-Alastair Cook (2012)

231: Mark Richardson-Lou Vincent (2003)

172: Chris Gayle-Wavell Hinds (2002)



#INDvsNZ Last five 150+ run opening partnership in Tests against India in India:151: Tom Latham-Will Young (2021)180: Alastair Cook-Haseeb Hameed (2016)165: Nick Compton-Alastair Cook (2012)231: Mark Richardson-Lou Vincent (2003)172: Chris Gayle-Wavell Hinds (2002) Last five 150+ run opening partnership in Tests against India in India: 151: Tom Latham-Will Young (2021)180: Alastair Cook-Haseeb Hameed (2016)165: Nick Compton-Alastair Cook (2012)231: Mark Richardson-Lou Vincent (2003)172: Chris Gayle-Wavell Hinds (2002)#INDvsNZ

Tom Latham built a magnificent 151-run opening stand with Will Young. Neither of the two openers could complete their tons. But their batting impressed the cricket universe.

The Kiwi pair became the first visiting openers to build a 150+ partnership in a Test against India on Indian soil since 2016.

#5 Axar Patel joins an elite group of bowlers

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



Axar Patel enters into the top 5️⃣ with a sixth consecutive 4+ wicket haul 👏



#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ Here are the players with the most consecutive 4+ wicket hauls in Tests.Axar Patel enters into the top 5️⃣ with a sixth consecutive 4+ wicket haul 👏 Here are the players with the most consecutive 4+ wicket hauls in Tests.Axar Patel enters into the top 5️⃣ with a sixth consecutive 4+ wicket haul 👏#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ https://t.co/Ci40W2pQnJ

Axar Patel bagged his sixth consecutive four-wicket haul in Test cricket. After his exploits against England earlier this year, Patel tormented New Zealand in Kanpur earlier today.

The left-arm spinner dismissed Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell and Tim Southee in the first innings. When he rattled Blundell's stumps, Patel completed his sixth consecutive four-wicket haul.

He joined the likes of Waqar Younis, Muttiah Muralitharan, Charlie Turner and Johnny Briggs in an elite group of bowlers to have taken six or more consecutive four-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

