5 IPL stars who weren't picked in BBL 2024 Draft ft. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

BBL 2024 Draft is officially in the history book. Hobart Hurricanes, Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers stacked up their squads by roping in some talented overseas players at the Draft.

Only 32 picks were available for the eight teams, but 432 players from different parts of the world nominated themselves for the BBL 2024 Draft. The list of nominations included several IPL players as well.

While some of the IPL stars like Lockie Ferguson, Shai Hope, Tom Curran and Sherfane Rutherford received contracts at the BBL 2024 Draft, the following five top names remained undrafted.

#1 Fazalhaq Farooqi did not get a contract at BBL 2024 Draft

Afghanistan's left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi has been a part of the SunRisers Hyderabad team for the last three IPL seasons. His bowling has improved significantly, and he was among the most impressive bowlers at the T20 World Cup, which was played earlier this year.

Despite the talent he possesses, Farooqi remained undrafted at the BBL 2024 Draft. Perhaps the fact that he was only available for six to nine matches may have forced the BBL teams to look at the other options.

#2 Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers announced his arrival in the IPL 2023 season when he played some explosive knocks for the Lucknow Super Giants. The Caribbean all-rounder performed so well that the LSG franchise started preferring him over Quinton de Kock as their primary overseas opener.

Mayers did not feature in IPL 2024, but he continues to be one of the top big-hitters in T20 cricket. Considering that he can bowl right-arm pace as well, it was surprising to see BBL team express zero interest in Mayers at the Draft.

#3 Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi was a part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) team in IPL 2024, but an injury ruled him out of the tournament. Apart from DC, the South African speedster has also been a member of the Chennai Super Kings squad in the IPL.

Ngidi is a proven wicket-taker in white-ball cricket. The pitches in Australia would suit the Proteas star as well. However, he did not receive a contract.

#4 Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz won the IPL 2024 trophy with Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year. He also played a major role in Afghanistan's historic journey to the 2024 T20 World Cup semifinals.

The explosive openers are always in demand in T20 cricket. Plus, Gurbaz can keep wickets as well. Still, the BBL teams preferred players like Keaton Jennings, Tim Seifert, Finn Allen and Ben Duckett over Gurbaz.

#5 Shamar Joseph

Shamar Joseph came into the limelight when he helped West Indies beat Australia in a World Test Championship match at the Gabba. Soon after, the Lucknow Super Giants signed him in the IPL.

Considering Joseph's excellent performance on Australian soil, quite a few fans felt that a BBL deal was on the cards of him. Unfortunately for the Caribbean pacer, he found no pickers at the BBL 2024 Draft.

