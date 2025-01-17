5 key takeaways from BCCI's updated guidelines for players 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued strict guidelines for players of the Indian cricket team in the aftermath of the series defeat against Australia.

The Indian team suffered a 1-3 series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. They also suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the home Test series against New Zealand.

Post the Australia defeat, both the coaching staff as well as the players have been under scrutiny. The BCCI also recently held a review meeting in Mumbai with head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma.

In order to improve Indian cricket and bring in proper discipline, the board has unveiled a 10-point disciplinary guideline, which has to be followed strictly by the coaching staff and all players.

On that note, here are five key takeaways from the BCCI's updated guidelines for players.

#5 Strict baggage policy

The BCCI has shared specific baggage limits which the players will have to follow. The cost for excess baggage, beyond the given limits, will not be covered by the board and will have to be borne by the players themselves.

The policy states that during long-duration away tours (more than 30 days) the baggage limit is five pieces (three suitcases with two kit bags) or up to 150 kg for the players. For the support staff, it will be three pieces (two big and one small suitcase) or up to 80 kg.

For short-duration away tours (less than 30 days), the limit is up to 120 kg (four pieces - two suitcases with two kit bags) for players and up to 60 kg (two pieces - two suitcases) for support staff. For any home series, the limit is up to 120 kg for players and up to 60 kg for support staff.

#4 Restriction on personal staff

Players and coaches cannot have their personal staff such as personal managers, chefs, assistants, security personnel etc during any tour or series. Exceptions will be made only if a request is explicitly approved by the BCCI.

This policy is aimed at ensuring that everyone remains focused on operations of the team. It is also to ensure that logistical challenges are reduced during a tour or series.

Further, players are not allowed to carry out personal shoots or endorsements while on a tour or series. This policy is in place to make sure that players are not distracted and stay focused on their game and the goals of the team.

#3 No travelling separately with families

A lot of players do not travel with the team and instead travel separately with their families. The new policy states that players will not be allowed to travel with families and are expected to travel to and from matches and practice sessions with the team.

The BCCI is not encouraging separate travel with families in order to maintain discipline and team bonding between the players.

The policy states that if there are any exceptions to be made, it must be approved in advance by the head coach and the chairman of the selection committee.

#2 Participation in domestic cricket mandatory

There has been a lot of talk about senior players playing domestic cricket after failing to perform at the international level. Therefore, participation in domestic cricket has been made mandatory for players.

They will remain eligible for selection and central contracts only if they participate in domestic matches as well. The BCCI aims to ensure that players stay connected to the domestic system, maintain fitness, and strengthen the overall domestic structure.

Moreover, senior players participating will also help emerging players share the dressing room and gain valuable insights from them. This will help in developing talent and grooming players who dream of making it to the national team. Exceptions will require formal notification and approval from the chairman of the selection committee.

#1 BCCI to take action if players fail to adhere to policies

The BCCI has stated that all players are expected to strictly follow all the guidelines and policies. Any exceptions will have to approved by the chairman of the selection committe and head coach in advance.

Should the players not comply with the policies, the board will take disciplinary action. The policy states that the board will hold the right to take disciplinary action against any player.

This could include a sanction against participating in all tournaments conducted by the BCCI, which also includes the Indian Premier League (IPL). There will also be a deduction from the match fees and retainer amount under the player contract by the board.

