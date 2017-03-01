5 legends who succeeded in formats they weren't expected to

The best cricketers in the world adapt to each format of the game seamlessly.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 01 Mar 2017, 12:31 IST

Amla silenced his critics with his success in the shortest format

Cricket is all about the unknown and the same player who smashes a 50-ball hundred can struggle to score at a run a ball a few days later. However, cricket fans tend to associate certain players with specific formats.

This is primarily due to their style of playing although several other factors like domestic records and technique also play a role. However, this may not always be the case. Take the example of someone like Michael Bevan, who was expected to star in Test cricket for Australia, but ended up having a rather unceremonious career in the longest format.

On the other hand, there are also certain players who weren’t expected to play well in certain formats but ended up playing starring roles for their respective sides. On that note, take a look at five players who took the cricketing fraternity by surprise with their performances.

#5 Hashim Amla (South Africa) – T20Is

The legendary South African opener is a key figure for the Proteas in Test and ODI cricket. Known for his ability to occupy the crease for long periods, Hashim Amla is among the modern day greats in the longest format of the game.

However, his selection in the T20 team was often criticised as his style of playing was considered unsuitable for the format. While Amla relies mostly on ground shots, his scoring rate is by no means poor.

The flashy right-hander has scored 1070 runs in 38 T20s at an average of 32.42 with a strike rate of 129.85 which is just shy of AB de Villiers' in the format. Amla was never expected to be so successful in the shortest format of the game, however, he has proved everyone wrong by not compromising on his style of batting.