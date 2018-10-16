×
5 Lesser-Known Interesting Facts About Jacques Kallis

Yuvraj
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
378   //    16 Oct 2018, 12:42 IST

The Greatest All-Rounder Ever
The Greatest All-Rounder Ever

It is believed that everyone is blessed with a special ability. But there are some fine exceptions, conspicuously in cricket. Such endowed people are termed as “all-rounders” in cricket. An all-rounder is the superglue that appends a cricket team. An all-rounder carries the load of two people in a team. Hence, it is such an important & uniformly tough job.

Born on this very day in 1975, Jacques Kallis is the finest paradigm of the aforementioned spot & arguably the greatest player to grace the sport. Be it batting records, bowling records or fielding records, the man is always among the top ones in every chart. It is quite unbelievable if a cricket record doesn’t involve his name. One of the greatest servants of South African Cricket; a true ambassador of the game; Kallis had one heck of a career to be proud about. Since he’s such a followed person, there isn’t much that’s unknown about him.

But here we’ll have a look at some the lesser-known facts about him on the special occasion of his birthday.

#1 The Family Man Of A Professional Family

He was exceedingly close to his dad, Henry Kallis. When Henry was diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jacques took a break from the sport to spend some time with his beloved father in his difficult days. The immense love & sacrifice from Jacques couldn’t be enough as the senior Kallis deceased at the age of 65. To honor his dad, Kallis then changed his jersey number to 65. Kallis was one true family man whereas his family was a professional one.

Janine Kallis is the sister of Jacques & was a cheerleader of CSK (Chennai Super Kings). During a match in the second edition of IPL between CSK & RCB, Jacques - playing for RCB – lost his wicket and Janine danced & celebrated on her brother’s dismissal. Jacques wasn’t dejected by that & took the incident sportingly.

1 / 3 NEXT
Yuvraj
CONTRIBUTOR
A Cricket Addict. Watching it for years, New to writing about it.
