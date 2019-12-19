5 lowest totals in ODIs this decade

Sayantan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 19 Dec 2019, 21:44 IST

Bangladesh duo appeal in unison

While many predicted that the rise of T20 cricket will affect the 50-over format of the game, there are ample instances that tell us one-day cricket has not just survived but thrived in the last decade. The World Cups held the audience spellbound and the bilaterals offered us a plethora of records. But today we will go a notch ahead of all the prolific scoring and sixathons, and put our focus on the bad days in the office. Days when the batters failed to buy a run and their furniture kept making noise. Days when the bowlers called the shots and sides folded in double figures.

There have been numerous occasions where a side got rolled up without much of a fight. Here we take a look at the 5 lowest totals in ODIs this decade.

#5 Bangladesh (58) vs India, 2014

Stuart Binny produced his career-best bowling figures v Bangladesh in a low-scoring encounter

It was one of those bizarre occasions where a batsman received the fastest fifty award for scoring 27(23). Yes, Suresh Raina took home the honours for being the top-scorer in a game that saw Mushfiqur Rahim’s Bangladesh falter cheaply while chasing a modest total. Taskin Ahmed and co. bowled their heart out and restricted India to 105 on a pitch that did more than just a bit.

Defending the tiny three-figure target, the men in blue found an unlikely hero in Stuart Binny, who bagged figures of 6/4, which is also the best bowling figures in ODIs by an Indian. The all-rounder bowled a nagging line and the poor shot selection by the Tigers did the rest. Interestingly, Binny who hails from Karnataka replaced Anil Kumble's figures of 6/12 v West Indies in Calcutta from the top of the pile.

