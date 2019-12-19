×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

5 lowest totals in ODIs this decade

Sayantan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
19 Dec 2019, 21:44 IST

Bangladesh duo appeal in unison
Bangladesh duo appeal in unison

While many predicted that the rise of T20 cricket will affect the 50-over format of the game, there are ample instances that tell us one-day cricket has not just survived but thrived in the last decade. The World Cups held the audience spellbound and the bilaterals offered us a plethora of records. But today we will go a notch ahead of all the prolific scoring and sixathons, and put our focus on the bad days in the office. Days when the batters failed to buy a run and their furniture kept making noise. Days when the bowlers called the shots and sides folded in double figures.

There have been numerous occasions where a side got rolled up without much of a fight. Here we take a look at the 5 lowest totals in ODIs this decade.

#5 Bangladesh (58) vs India, 2014

Stuart Binny produced his career-best bowling figures v Bangladesh in a low-scoring encounter
Stuart Binny produced his career-best bowling figures v Bangladesh in a low-scoring encounter

It was one of those bizarre occasions where a batsman received the fastest fifty award for scoring 27(23). Yes, Suresh Raina took home the honours for being the top-scorer in a game that saw Mushfiqur Rahim’s Bangladesh falter cheaply while chasing a modest total. Taskin Ahmed and co. bowled their heart out and restricted India to 105 on a pitch that did more than just a bit.

Defending the tiny three-figure target, the men in blue found an unlikely hero in Stuart Binny, who bagged figures of 6/4, which is also the best bowling figures in ODIs by an Indian. The all-rounder bowled a nagging line and the poor shot selection by the Tigers did the rest. Interestingly, Binny who hails from Karnataka replaced Anil Kumble's figures of 6/12 v West Indies in Calcutta from the top of the pile.


1 / 5 NEXT
Bangladesh Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Shakib Al Hasan Chris Gayle ODI Cricket
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 10:30 AM
PAK 191/10
SL 64/3 (19.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail Pakistan by 127 runs with 7 wickets remaining
PAK VS SL live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
IND 387/5 (50.0 ov)
WI 280/10 (43.3 ov)
India won by 107 runs
IND VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
3rd T20I | Tomorrow, 07:30 AM
Pakistan Women
England Women
PKW VS ENG-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Australia in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
Mzansi Super League
India A Women in Australia 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us