5 Lowest totals in T20Is this decade

In usual circumstances when we talk about T20I cricket, we talk about fours and sixes and high scoring games. But, it has often been seen in the shortest format of the game that the teams have registered ridiculously low totals as well, with the batsmen playing their shots in a hurry and the wickets falling like nine pins.

While the fours and sixes create drama, the quick fall of wickets also provides some real entertainment to the fans. Today, we will be talking about five such T20I games where one of the teams got out below the score of 50. They incidentally happen to be the 5 lowest scores in T20I cricket.

#5 West Indies vs England (England tour of West Indies, 3rd T20I, 8 March, 2019)

This was a game between two prominent T20 sides and although England were a better team in comparison to West Indies, it wasn’t a mismatch by any stretch of the imagination. But, as it turned out, England thumped West Indies by not letting them reach even the score of 50 in their pursuit of the target of 183 runs.

Sam Billings’ 87 off 47 balls and Joe Root’s 55 off 40 balls helped England get to 182 batting first and then the English fast bowlers got on to the act. David Willey gave England a couple of breakthroughs with the new ball before Chris Jordan broke the back of the West Indies middle order with a 4-wicket haul in just 2 overs.

Adil Rashid and Liam Plunkett wiped out the tail as West Indies got out for their lowest total ever in T20 cricket and the 5th lowest in the history of this format.

