5 cricketers who were lucky to play for India

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
32.23K   //    09 Sep 2018, 16:01 IST

STUART BINNY, RAMESH POWAR

It's certainly not easy to get a place in the international cricket team. Throughout the years, we have seen a number of cricketers who had the share of luck to get their place in the international team. 

There are a few Indian cricketers who got enough chances in the Indian team to prove themselves but failed to make the most out of them. Apart from this, they have somehow managed to retain their place in the side. Here we take a look at 5 lucky Indian cricketers.

#5 Stuart Binny 

Australia v India - ICC CWC Warm Up Match
Australia v India - ICC CWC Warm Up Match

The Karnataka all-rounder, Stuart Binny has been one of the luckiest cricketers who got selected for the Indian cricket team. He was considered as a genuine all-rounder. However, he falls in that category as a bowling all-rounder who could swing the ball both ways and capable of hitting the long sixes.

Apart from his couple of good performances in the international cricket, he never got any significant success in the Indian team. In his 23 international games, he has scored around 450 runs and picked up 24 wickets.

After his regular failures at the international level, he was ignored by the selectors. With the emergence of Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar, it is now very difficult for Binny to make a comeback again.

#4 Varun Aaron 

New Zealand v India
New Zealand v India

The Jharkhand-born cricketer, Varun Aaron was considered as one of the fastest bowlers in the history of Indian cricket. He used to deliver balls at a very high speed. But it all goes in vain when he misses his line and length.

Aaron made his ODI and Test debut against England and West Indies respectively in 2011. So far, he has played 18 games and picked up 29 wickets in the international cricket. In fact, he conceded too many runs in both Tests and ODIs. He then lost his place. The last time he played for India back in 2015 against South Africa.

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
I love to analyse each and every angle of Cricket and I am a die hard fan of Virender Sehwag!
