5 major statements by Ajit Agarkar in 2025 Asia Cup squad announcement press conference ft. Shubman Gill

Indian men's senior team chief selector Ajit Agarkar named the squad for the 2025 Asia Cup during the announcement press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. The meeting took place at the BCCI headquarters and was attended by captain Suryakumar Yadav as well.Some interesting calls were made, such as the return of Shubman Gill to the T20I fold as vice-captain. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah has also been included in the squad. There were also some surprising omissions, such as those of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer.Ajit Agarkar addressed the media and also answered questions on Shubman Gill's inclusion as vice-captain, on Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer missing out, among others.That said, here are five major statements by Ajit Agarkar in the 2025 Asia Cup squad announcement press conference.#5 On Washington Sundar missing outAll-rounder Washington Sundar missed the cut but has been included in the five standby players. However, Ajit Agarkar clarified that he would be in the plans and that this is not the final squad for the T20 World Cup in 2026.He added that there are three spinners in Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel already in the mix. While Sundar can be handy with the bat, the selection committee opted for a genuine hitter in Rinku Singh.&quot;Washy will be in the scheme of things. Not the final T20 WC squad. Kuldeep, Varun and Axar have been around for a while. Sundar can come when needed. Rinku in the side because we needed an extra batter,&quot; he said.Sundar has played 54 T20Is so far. He has bagged 48 wickets and has scored 193 runs (from 22 innings).#4 On exclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas IyerYashasvi Jaiswal has been named as a standby, while Shreyas Iyer did not find a place in the standbys as well. The two batters have been impressive in T20 cricket in the recent past. Ajit Agarkar reckoned that with Abhishek Sharma doing well, Jaiswal would have to wait.&quot;With regards to Jaiswal, it’s unfortunate. Abhishek has done well. Plus, he can bowl a little bit. One of these guys were going to miss out. Jaiswal will have to wait for his chance,&quot; he said.&quot;With regards to Shreyas, I mean, you need to tell him who he can replace. No fault of his, nor is it ours. It's just that we have to pick 15 at the moment, he'll have to wait for his chance,&quot; he added.Jaiswal scored 559 runs from 14 games in IPL 2025, while Shreyas made 604 runs from 17 matches. Jaiswal impressed in the recently concluded Test series against England as well.#3 On Jasprit Bumrah's inclusionA notable inclusion was that of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah played only three out of he five Tests in England to manage his workload. It was expected that he could rest for the Asia Cup. On his role in the tournament, Ajit Agarkar said:&quot;I don’t think there’s any written plan. Been a nice break after the England series. Physios, team management been in touch. Clearly we want him available for all the big games. There are World Cups, Champions Trophy, big series like England, Australia - you want him available,&quot; he reckoned.&quot;Because he’s picked up injuries over the last 2-3 years, because of how special and unique it is - it won’t change. Based on how he’s feeling and how we require him, we hope he’s available more often than not,&quot; he added.Bumrah picked up 14 wickets from the three Tests in England, including two fifers. He had missed the 2025 Champions Trophy and the initial games of IPL 2025 as well.#2 On Shubman Gill being picked as vice-captainShubman Gill's return to the T20I squad as vice-captain for the 2025 Asia Cup was a surprising call. Gill last played a T20I in 2024 before the T20 World Cup. However, Ajit Agarkar backed his inclusion based on his leadership qualities and recent form in the England series.&quot;I can discuss with you right now, T20 cricket and Test cricket, he is already leading. And like Surya mentioned, he was the vice-captain the last time he played T20 cricket for India. So, we obviously see some leadership qualities in him. And behind his form in England was what we were hoping for. He obviously exceeded all our expectations with the kind of form that he showed,&quot; he said.Gill amassed 754 runs from five Tests in England with four hundreds, including a double hundred. Moreover, he performed well in IPL 2025 as well and scored 650 runs from 15 games.#1 On who between Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill could playWith Shubman Gill being included, the combination could now get tricky. In the recent past, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have opened for India in T20Is. Ajit Agarkar reflected that the captain and the management would take a call on whether Gill would make it to the XI.&quot;Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson - two very good opening options to have alongside Abhishek Sharma. They'll take a call in Dubai,&quot; he said.Ajit Agarkar therefore made it clear that Abhishek would open the batting, and the choice is set to be between Samson and Gill for the second opener.