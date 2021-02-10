5 memorable innings by players on their Test debuts in the last decade

It is a dream for every cricketer to play Test cricket for his nation and his debut match is always special.

Some cricketers make it to the national team after spending years in domestic cricket, while others impress in List A cricket. The main aim for any cricketer should be to excel in Test cricket to make a name for themselves on the international stage.

While the occasion of representing the nation is a matter of pride, cricketers are likely to be nervous on their first outings. The last decade has witnessed a few innings in which batsmen made an immediate name for themselves in international cricket. On that note, we look at 5 such cricketers.

#1. Kyle Mayers

The West Indian middle-order batsman led his team to an improbable win against the hosts in the first Test of the ongoing series between West Indies and Bangladesh. The West Indies were set a target of 395 to win the Test at Chattogram and no team had ever chased 395 runs to win a Test in Asia.

The visitors were reduced to 59-3 and two debutants, Kyle Mayers and Nkrumah Booner, were at the crease. The duo put on a partnership of 216 runs and guided West Indies to a historic win. Mayers played one of the best innings ever witnessed in the fourth innings of a Test, smashing 210 runs to guide his team to a victory.

Mayers would not have been a part of the playing XI had the regular Test players for the West Indies not opted out of the series. He averaged a modest 29 in domestic cricket and not many would have been hopeful of a win when he came out to bat in the fourth innings.

The West Indian is the first batsman to hit a double hundred in the second innings of his Test debut and only the sixth player in Test history to score a double century in the fourth innings. Mayers' innings included 20 boundaries and 7 sixes. He attacked an experienced Bangladesh bowling unit, comprising of Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, and Mehindy Hasan.

West Indies have indeed unearthed a gem in Mayers and will be hoping that he can play more match-winning knocks for them in the future.

#2. Nkrumah Booner

Nkrumah Booner has considerable experience playing domestic and List A cricket. The 32-year-old all-rounder made his T20 international debut for West Indies in 2011 has played only 3 ODIs and 2 T20s on the international stage since then.

Booner had a chance to represent West Indies in the first Test against Bangladesh in the ongoing Test series and has impressed so far. The right-handed batsman came to the crease when the visitors were struggling and were 2 wickets down for just 48 runs.

However, Booner remained calm and composed and played a mature innings. He added 216 runs for the fifth wicket with Mayers and played a role in solidifying the innings. Booner scored 86 runs off 245 balls, which included 10 boundaries and a six.

It is not easy to score runs on a Day 5 pitch, especially in the Indian subcontinent, but Booner applied himself and frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers.

#3. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has the record of scoring the fastest century by a batsman on his Test debut. The left-handed Indian opener achieved this feat against a visiting Australian team in Mohali in 2013.

The experienced opening combination of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir was left out of the squad for the match and Dhawan was given a chance to represent India. His debut innings at Mohali has been one of the best by an Indian batsman in recent times.

Chasing 408 runs in the first innings of the Test, Shikhar Dhawan attacked the Australian bowling unit from the word go on his debut. He added 289 for the first wicket with Murali Vijay. Dhawan smashed 33 boundaries and 2 sixes in an impressive knock of 187 from just 175 balls and had an incredible strike rate of 107.47.

The left-hander was harsh on all the Australian bowlers and was unstoppable. His innings was indeed a delight for cricket fans the world over. Dhawan announced his arrival on the international stage and India won the Test by 6 wickets.

#4. Mayank Agarwal

The 2018 Boxing Day Test between India and Australia witnessed a special innings from Mayank Agarwal on his Test debut. The 4-match series was evenly poised, with India winning the first Test in Adelaide and the hosts bouncing back strongly to thrash the Indian team in Perth.

The third Test in Melbourne was crucial in the series and Mayank Agarwal was handed his Test debut. He added 40 runs for the first wicket with Hanuma Vihari and 83 runs for the second wicket with Chateshwar Pujara.

Agarwal played a mature innings of 76 in front of a capacity crowd at the MCG and hit 8 boundaries and 1 six. He laid the foundation for a big score and was the perfect batting partner for Pujara. The opener top-scored for India in the second innings and played a responsible knock of 42 runs.

India won the Test by 137 runs and Agarwal was one of the main architects of the team's victory. He was unperturbed by the bowling of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Put Cummins and was really impressive on his Test debut.

#5. Ben Foakes

Ben Foakes played a vital role in leading his team to victory on his Test debut against Sri Lanka. The Test at Galle witnessed England struggling after losing half their team with just 103 runs on the board.

Foakes entered the game and added calmness to the English innings. He scored a brilliant 107 from 202 balls, which included 10 boundaries. The wicket-keeper batsman scored vital runs while forming partnerships with Sam Curran and Adil Rashid.

England managed to score 342 runs in their first innings and Foakes was the top scorer. The visitors thrashed the hosts by 211 runs and Foakes was named the Man of the Match. Foakes' responsible innings at number 7 on his debut in alien conditions was an impressive feat.

Despite his heroics, Foakes has played just 5 Tests for England as the wicket-keeping role has been designated to Jos Buttler. However, Foakes is likely to get more chances to represent England in Test cricket in the future.