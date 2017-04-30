5 memorable moments from the India vs Pakistan match that don’t fade away

India dismantled their arch-rivals Pakistan to claim a 124-run win.

Virat Kohli scored a sensational 81 to take India to a formidable total

Ah, an India-Pakistan encounter after ages. We don’t get to watch these that often anymore. Long gone are the days when these two faced each other in bilateral series and kept the viewers glued to the television.

These days, it is only in tournaments like the Champions Trophy where the fans get to see the clash of the bitter rivals – and tonight they saw India thump their neighbours in a convincing manner.

Batting first, India posted a target of 320 and their bowlers came to the party as well, dismantling the Pakistan batting unit for only 164.

Here are 5 memorable moments from the match that don't fade away, quite like the Axe Signature range of body perfumes:

#1 Virat Kohli builds the innings

After the fine but slow start that Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave to the team, it was up to Virat Kohli to do the rest. Coming in to bat at a comfortable position of 136 after 24.3 overs, Kohli had the perfect platform to launch and so he did.

With the help of six boundaries and three sixes, the captain of the team made an unbeaten 81 off just 68 balls. His innings not only provided the much-needed acceleration after Rohit Sharma’s uncharacteristically slow innings, but it was also the perfect display of innings architecture from Kohli.