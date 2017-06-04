ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Pakistan, 5 things that went wrong for Pakistan

Pakistan collapsed to a massive defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals India.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2017, 23:57 IST

India cruised to a 124-run victory

India's dominance against their arch rivals, Pakistan, in ICC events continued as a massive 124 run victory ensured another success story for the Men in Blue against their neighbours. India played like winners from the get-go and posted a mammoth 319 in their first innings after rain reduced the match to a 48-over affair. Rohit Sharma made a brilliant 91 whereas a late blitzkrieg from Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya helped the Indians reach a formidable score.

Umesh Yadav shone for India with the figures of 30/3 to win the game for his side as Pakistan failed to bat sensibly in their run chase. It was a disappointing batting performance from the Men in Green as other than Azhar Ali, no other batsman looked like causing India’s bowlers any problems.

Pakistan made a lot of mistakes right from the second over itself and here are five of them:

#1 Opening the bowling with Imad Wasim

Pakistan won the toss and understandably chose to bowl first. Mohammad Amir opened the bowling and bowled a peach of an over against Rohit Sharma who made a return to the international circuit after a long injury hiatus. It was the perfect start for Pakistan who had named three seamers Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali in their starting line-up. But to share the new ball with Amir, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed decided to go with left arm spinner Imad Wasim.

The all-rounder had bowled with the new ball in the past but the opponents then were West Indies and not India. Both Dhawan and Sharma handled Wasim pretty easily and facing the spinner gave them a good feel of the wicket and more importantly, nullified the pressure created by Mohammad Amir at the other end. It was a mistake by the Pakistani captain who should have gone with a pacer instead.