5 most memorable 'revenge' moments in cricket

A look at 5 of the best 'revenge moments' in cricket, stemming from altercations between bowler and batsman.

Three of the said instances occurred in T20Is, while there was one instance apiece in Tests and ODIs.

S Sreeshanth's animated celebration against South Africa.

If cricket wasn't a non-contact sport, one thing's for sure- All hell would have broken loose!

The constant battle between the bowler and the batsman to outwit and out-think each other often leads to heated altercations. On most occasions, the umpires have to step in and mediate the proceedings to keep the sanctity of the 'gentleman's game'.

Answering your opponent through performances on the field is one-way cricketers avenge their on-field spats. And don't the crowds love them!

On that note, let us take a look at five of the most memorable 'revenge moments', across all formats, in cricket history.

Note: The list is in no particular order.

#1 James Anderson versus Mitchell Johnson

The 2013/14 Ashes series is well-remembered for Mitchell Johnson's 37 wickets.

The 2013/14 Ashes series is well-known for Mitchell Johnson's exploits with the ball. His 37 wickets in the series wreaked havoc as the English batsmen had no answers, and surrendered without much opposition.

However, an incident in the first Test in Brisbane involving James Anderson and Johnson set up the tone for the series. With Ryan Harris and Johnson at the crease, Anderson and the English camp couldn't wait to wind up the Aussie tail. As Anderson returned from his extended follow-through, Johnson had some words up his sleeve, trying to rattle the Englishman.

Johnson's words as heard through the stump-mic were:

"Why are you chirping now mate? Not getting wickets?"

Anderson heard it all. He replied to the Australian's tantrums by yorking Harris the very next delivery. An incident that transpired within seconds gave the Barmy Army the necessary motivation to take-over from Anderson.

The battle was kept alive by Johnson, who rattled Anderson's middle stump in the very next Test, and walked away with incredible figures of seven for 40 runs.

#2 Andre Nel versus S Sreesanth

Sreesanth’s memorable celebration.

S Sreesanth hardly made news for ordinary happenings.

During the first Test of India's tour of South Africa in 2006, Sreesanth's five-wicket haul and his impeccable seam positioning made him the toast of the nation. However, he chose not to be remembered that way.

After dismissing South Africa for a meagre 84 runs in the first innings, India found themselves struggling at 219 for nine. Sreesanth and Andre Nel exchanged some words that acted as fuel to the fire.

Nel was heard saying:

“I can smell blood. You do not have the guts... I am playing for this (South African emblem). You are a scared fellow, rabbit. I will get you next ball.”

What happened next turned the spat into a hilarious incident wherein Sreesanth had the last laugh. The very next ball after the spat, Nel was hit for a six straight over his head. As everyone watched the ball sail over the fence, the cameraman turned the lens towards an animated Sreesanth, who was seen dancing.

#3 Kesrick Williams versus Chadwick Walton

Chadwick Walton gave a fitting reply to Kesrick Williams.

In a game between Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2017, Kesrick Williams started a duel with Chadwick Walton that ended pretty embarrassingly for the bowler.

As Walton was dismissed by Williams, the bowler made his trademark celebration of taking a virtual notebook and ticking off the name of his wicket.

Seen as a mocking gesture, Walton faced Williams again in the return leg. However, Walton seemed unperturbed by Williams steaming at him with the same intensity. Walton sent the bowler packing off the first ball with a scintillating four. He then mocked Williams with a similar-looking celebration with the bat.

He scored 23 runs off Williams in that over and didn't stop hitting the bowler out of the park until the end of the latter's spell. Walton ended the match with 84 runs off 40 deliveries, that included some sweet revenge.

#4 Andrew Flintoff versus Yuvraj Singh

A sight to behold: Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in the 2007 T20 WC.

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6.

The reply of Yuvraj Singh to Andrew Flintoff was simple and straight-forward.

As India faced England in a crucial tie at the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa, all eyes were on a young and exuberant Singh. Some exchange of words from all-rounder Flintoff seemed to have stung Singh pretty badly.

The conversation went along these lines:

Andrew Flintoff: Those were f***ing ridiculous shots!

Yuvraj Singh: F*** you!

Andrew Flintoff: Excuse me?

Yuvraj Singh: You heard what I said

Andrew Flintoff: I will cut your throat off.

Yuvraj Singh: You see this bat in my hand. Do you know where I am gonna hit you with this bat?

The next over, world cricket took note. Yuvraj Singh hammered a young Stuard Broad for six sixes in an over to answer Flintoff in the most stylish of ways possible.

#5 Venkatesh Prasad versus Aamir Sohail

.

Sohail hit Prasad for a boundary in the most authoritative manner

One of the most famous India-Pakistan encounters at the World Cup transpired in the 1996 edition. India set Pakistan a target of 288 runs in 49 overs in the quarterfinal match at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

In reply, Pakistan started explosively, with stand-in captain Aamir Sohail and Saeed Anwar counter-attacking from ball one. Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad came to bowl the 15th over of the innings, with Pakistan sitting pretty at 104 for the loss of only one wicket. After going for five runs in the first four balls of the over, Sohail hit Prasad for a boundary in the most authoritative manner, and even signalled with the bat to Prasad.

Neither the bowler nor the crowd liked Sohail's action. However, Prasad came back with a fitting reply the very next ball when he knocked off Sohail's stumps and signalled his way back to the pavillion. Prasad's “you miss, I hit” ball coupled with a loss of concentration from the batsman's side ended the arrogant stay of the batsman.

Sohail's dismissal changed the course of the match, and India emerged winners by 39 runs to reach the semifinals.