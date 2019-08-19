5 Memorable Test wins for India in West Indies

C. Namasivayam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 104 // 19 Aug 2019, 14:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Virat Kohli lead India to yet another series win against West Indies?

India are set to play their 12th Test series in the West Indies when they take on the hosts in the first Test on Thursday, 22nd August 2019 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

In the previous 11 Test series featuring these two teams in West Indies, the hosts have won 7 times while India have 4 series wins. From a total of 49 Test matches, India have won 7 while the West Indies have won 16 and the remaining 26 matches have ended in a draw.

Incidentally, the last time the West Indies won a home series against India was way back in 2002 and from the last 11 Test matches between these two countries, India have won 8 of those.

The recent records, with India having dominated West Indies also suggests that India will start as favorites in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies. However, the West Indies should look forward to using the home advantage to topple the formidable outfit of the visitors.

A tour of the West Indies always brings back pleasant memories for India as it was in this part of the world that two of India’s best batsmen, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli made their Test debuts. As we buildup to yet another exciting series, here is a look back at India's most famous wins in West Indies.

#5 Third Test at Gros Islet, St Lucia in 2016

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's spell helped India take the advantage

The Test at Gros Islet was the last of the series and India had taken a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series, after they thrashed the Windies by an innings and 92 runs in the first Test at Antigua. West Indies saved the second Test through heroics from Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder.

The Indians were desperate to win the third Test at St Lucia and seal the series. However, things did not go as planned as India were reduced to 126 for 5 after they were put in to bat.

Just when it looked like the Indians would surrender a precious lead, Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha joined together for the 6th wicket to add 213 runs as both batsmen scored their respective hundreds. Owing to their efforts, India reached a respectable 353 in the first innings.

Advertisement

When the whole of the third day’s play was washed out, a draw seemed to be imminent. West Indies started the fourth day with the score on 107/1 and on reaching 194/3 at lunch on the fourth day, it looked like the West Indies would save this Test and keep the series alive.

However, opting for the new ball saw the pacers wreaking havoc. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who went wicketless in his first 15 overs, picked his first wicket in his 16th over. He then bowled seven overs in a row to claim 5/10. His spell turned the match on its head as the hosts lost their last seven wickets for just 23 runs.

After India declared their second innings at 217 for 7, West Indies needed to bat for 81 overs to save the Test. But they crumbled for 108 in 48 overs to hand India a 237 run-victory. In just 104 overs, the Indian bowlers claimed 19 wickets to register an unexpected win and in the process, Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win two Test matches in the same series in the West Indies.

1 / 5 NEXT