5 Milestones created by Rohit Sharma in the Fourth ODI

Rohit Sharma

India comprehensively defeated Windies in the fourth ODI at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai by 224 runs. Batting first, India amassed a mammoth 377/5 on the board. India's cause was helped by vice-captain Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu, who notched individual hundreds. Cameos by MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja enabled the hosts to pile the extra runs.

Windies were never in the run chase, as they got off to the worst possible starts, with in-form batsman Shai Hope falling to the on-field brilliance of Kuldeep Yadav. Powell fell courtesy a stunner from captain Kohli and Windies found themselves reeling at 20-3. Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeeep Yadav struck calamity on the Caribbeans, as the visitors were bundled for 153, despite a brief fight back from skipper Jason Holder.

While most of the cricket fanatics were expecting Virat Kohli to match the feat of Kumar Sangakkara, it was local boy Rohit Sharma who rose to the occasion, with a bamboozling 162, and found the Windies' bowlers in utmost disarray.

The World A#2 batsman created several records in the process. Let's have a look at them:

#5 Extending the record of most 150s

Rohit Sharma, known for his penchant for marathon knocks, was at his best again, as he whipped away the opposition with his aggressive stroke play. He started off cautiously, allowing Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli to play their strokes and took the anchor's role in the partnership with Ambati Rayudu once he got set.

Rohit scored yet another hundred, and converted his start into a gigantic score, living up to the expectations. Hitman unleashed his potential to the best post his century, as he smashed every bowler outside the park with unerring consistency. While he possibly missed on a record fourth double hundred, Rohit's heroics were enough to enable India to seek a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series.

In the process, Rohit extended his own record for the most number of 150+ scores in ODI cricket, something which he had created in the first ODI of the series. This was his 7th score in excess of the 150-mark, 3 of which he has translated into double tons. These figures speak volumes about the ability of the Mumbai batsman of converting his starts.

