×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Milestones created by Rohit Sharma in the Fourth ODI

Eshaan Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
732   //    29 Oct 2018, 22:46 IST

Rohit
Rohit Sharma

India comprehensively defeated Windies in the fourth ODI at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai by 224 runs. Batting first, India amassed a mammoth 377/5 on the board. India's cause was helped by vice-captain Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu, who notched individual hundreds. Cameos by MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja enabled the hosts to pile the extra runs.

Windies were never in the run chase, as they got off to the worst possible starts, with in-form batsman Shai Hope falling to the on-field brilliance of Kuldeep Yadav. Powell fell courtesy a stunner from captain Kohli and Windies found themselves reeling at 20-3. Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeeep Yadav struck calamity on the Caribbeans, as the visitors were bundled for 153, despite a brief fight back from skipper Jason Holder.

While most of the cricket fanatics were expecting Virat Kohli to match the feat of Kumar Sangakkara, it was local boy Rohit Sharma who rose to the occasion, with a bamboozling 162, and found the Windies' bowlers in utmost disarray.

The World A#2 batsman created several records in the process. Let's have a look at them:

#5 Extending the record of most 150s

Image result for rohit sharma in odis

Rohit Sharma, known for his penchant for marathon knocks, was at his best again, as he whipped away the opposition with his aggressive stroke play. He started off cautiously, allowing Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli to play their strokes and took the anchor's role in the partnership with Ambati Rayudu once he got set.

Rohit scored yet another hundred, and converted his start into a gigantic score, living up to the expectations. Hitman unleashed his potential to the best post his century, as he smashed every bowler outside the park with unerring consistency. While he possibly missed on a record fourth double hundred, Rohit's heroics were enough to enable India to seek a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series.

In the process, Rohit extended his own record for the most number of 150+ scores in ODI cricket, something which he had created in the first ODI of the series. This was his 7th score in excess of the 150-mark, 3 of which he has translated into double tons. These figures speak volumes about the ability of the Mumbai batsman of converting his starts.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma's World Record Innings Rohit Sharma Net worth
Eshaan Joshi
ANALYST
I Breathe Cricket
Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma's unnoticed records in first ODI
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Rohit Sharma can become the 2nd fastest...
RELATED STORY
3 Milestones that Indian batsmen can achieve in the...
RELATED STORY
Why Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's exclusion from the...
RELATED STORY
4 milestones Indians can reach in the 2nd ODI against...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Fantasy tips
RELATED STORY
5 Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli double century partnerships...
RELATED STORY
Famous Indian Batsmen who scored a century in their Debut...
RELATED STORY
6 Instances when Virat Kohli's ODI century came in a...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Fantasy tips
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Today
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us