5 milestones that can be achieved by Indian players in the ODI series against Windies

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.66K   //    07 Oct 2018, 20:45 IST

The Indian cricket team is currently hosting West Indies for a two-match Test series with the first Test being won by India with a substantial margin of an innings and 272 runs. The Indian team will now head to Hyderabad for the second Test starting from 12th of October. 

Post the Test series, India will be playing five ODIs with the West Indies. The ODI series will kick-off from Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on 21st of October. Many Indian players are expected to return to the fray after having been rested for the Test series against West Indies. Besides, the ODI series against West Indies will also be the last one for India in India for the calendar year 2018. India might also include some fringe players to solve their middle-order conundrum.

In addition to that, the ODI series will also bring a lot of milestones for the Indian players given that they are a part of the Indian ODI team for the series. Thus, in this slideshow, we will have a look at five Indian players who might be achieving their respective milestones in ODI the series against West Indies.

#1 MS Dhoni approaching 10,000 ODI runs for India

England & India Net Sessions

Of late, the former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, has faced a lot of criticism from the cricketing fraternity for his dogged style of batting wherein he uses up a lot of balls before getting off the mark. Nonetheless, despite his in-efficacious batting, MS seems to be perfect for the Indian team with the decent amount of experience on his side. Moreover, some good batting in the middle might bring things back on track for Dhoni. 

Hence, cometh the series against West Indies, Dhoni will be hoping to reroute his form and score some runs for the team. Besides, he will also be on the brim of a yet another milestone in international cricket. Dhoni is just 51 runs short of scoring 10,000 runs for India alone in ODIs. MS has scored 10,123 international ODI runs out of which 174 runs came in a three-match series between Asia XI and Africa XI, where he was a part of the latter. 

Thus, amassing these runs, MS will become the only fourth Indian to have breached the 10,000-run mark for India alone in ODIs. The other three Indians are Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid acquiring the first, second, and third spot on the list, respectively. 

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
Contact Us Advertise with Us