5 most controversial bats in cricket history

Here's a look at when the willow was remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Andre Russell and Chris Gayle are two big names who have used controversial bats in the past.

Andre Russell with the black and pink bat

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell caused quite a surprise when he walked out to bat with a black-coloured willow in a Big Bash League 2016 match. Russell's use of the bat received mixed reactions on social media, with fans questioning the legality of using such a bat.

However, this was not the first time cricket equipment was subject to controversy. Cricket Australia, who had earlier cleared Russell to use it in the game claimed later that the bat was "changing the colour of the ball" and hence banned the usage of the bat.

While that was only one instance of a cricket bat's usage creating quite an uproar, there have been several other cases of bats causing issues. In this article, we have a look at five such instances when the usage of specially designed bats raised problems in the past.

#5 The monster bat of 1771

This is what the actual bat may have looked like

This was the first-ever instance when a huge controversy regarding the size of the bat came to light. This was an event that also brought in changes to the laws applied to decide the width of cricket bats.

It was a game between Chertsey and Hambleton on September 25th, a batsman playing for the former team came out with a huge bat, wide enough to cover the width of the stumps. The bat was reportedly used to block out the ball, such that the bowlers could not get the batsman out bowled.

Hambleton players did not have any option but to protest against the use of such a piece of willow and it was led by their fast bowler Thomas Brett. Later, Hambleton skipper and all-rounder Richard Nyren, leading bowler and batsman John Small signed a petition as well.

The petition led to a change in the laws of cricket wherein the maximum width of the bat was set at four-and-a-quarter inches. The batsman's move, though a stroke of genius, was lambasted all around as being unsportsmanlike.

