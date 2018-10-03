5 most criticized Indian players in recent times

Stumps gone, bashing on

If you have tasted success on a cricket ground, you will be admired, adored and respected by the entire nation. Everywhere you go, people will treat you like a superstar.

Mind you, even the best of cricketers have to face criticism even on their best day but the amount of criticism would completely be nullified by the respect and appreciation you will receive.

However, just being talented and resting on laurels can take one down if skills are not justified with performances. If you fail to deliver on some occasions, majority of the people will understand you, have your back and support you to do well the next time but if you fail to deliver continuously, you will have to face the wrath of the public.

In recent times, a number of Indian players were hunted down by a vast number of Indian fans owing to their poor performances. In this piece, we will discuss 5 players who faced a lot of criticism from Indian cricket lovers recently.

#1 Murali Vijay

Vijay is going through a rough patch in 2018

The talented Indian opener had a pretty tough time with the bat in the recently concluded India's tour of England. Widely regarded as a terrific batsman and a Test specialist, Vijay has played 57 Tests so far since his debut in 2008 and has scored 3907 runs with 12 tons and 15 fifties at an average of 40.7.

Vijay has been struggling with form since the start of 2018. Against South Africa in January, he scored 112 runs in 6 innings at an average of 18.66. He failed to provide India with good starts which continued in England where he scored only 26 runs in 4 innings.

He got a pair (2 ducks in both innings of the same Test match) in the 2nd Test match of the series at Lord's after which he which he was heavily criticized both fans and experts and was dropped from the Test squad.

Murali Vijay: Why do we even pick him? — Batman Is Orphan🌈 (@BatmanIsOrphan) August 12, 2018

Time to look at Prithvi Shaw. He wouldn’t be worse than Murali Vijay. He’s done. — K Sudarshan (@SudarshanEMA) August 12, 2018

Murali Vijay farewell test match at Lord's... — prasanth sachin (@prasanth9063) August 12, 2018

Presently, Vijay is eyeing good performances in domestic circuit so as to make a comeback to the national side.

