Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Most Embarrassing Defeats for India in T20Is

It hasn't always been a bed of roses for India in T20Is.

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 19:15 IST
2.42K

It hasn't always been a bed of roses for India in T20Is
It hasn't always been a bed of roses for India in T20Is

In sports, much like life, it is not the fall but how quickly you get back up that makes all the difference. But some falls are far more difficult to get up from than others. Although India won the inaugural edition of the World T20, the country's journey in the shortest format of the game has been far from a bed of roses.

Although India never really endured a prolonged run of defeats (they have never lost more than two successive T20I series), there have been some embarrassing defeats that players will want to erase from not just the record books but their memories as well.

Painful memories that leave an indelible mark never really go away. So let us take a look at some games that the team and its fans would like to forget. Here are the 5 most embarrassing defeats for India in T20Is:

#5 India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Pune, 9 February 2016

Enter captio

With the 2016 World T20 at home, India had a T20I series against Sri Lanka and an Asia Cup to prepare for it. But India's T20 preparations got off to the worst possible start in Pune. Sri Lanka won the toss and put India into bat and made the most of an unusually green track at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Despite having a largely inexperienced bowling line-up, Sri Lanka bowled India out for 101, their second-lowest total in a T20I in India. Debutant Kasun Rajitha had a field day with the new ball as he got rid of India's top three inside the powerplay. And just when it looked as though India had seen off the new ball and looked set for a respectable total, Dasun Shanaka ran through the middle-order and left the hosts reeling at 58/7 in 11 overs.

Courtesy of Ravichandran Ashwin's unbeaten 31, India avoided the humiliation of being dismissed for their lowest total in T20Is and just inched past 100 before they were eventually dismissed. In response, India's seamers didn't have the same impact as Sri Lanka merely took their time and eventually got over the line with five wickets and two overs to spare.

Brief scores: India 101 all out in 18.5 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 31*, Dasun Shanaka 3/16) lost to Sri Lanka 105/5 in 18 overs (Dinesh Chandimal 35, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/13)

Page 1 of 5 Next
ICC T20 World Cup India National Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Top 5 Embarrassing Defeats for India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players you might not know have won an ICC award
RELATED STORY
‘ICC T20I Performance of the Year’ over the last 10 years
RELATED STORY
3 questions India need to answer against Ireland
RELATED STORY
The Crisis Man: 5 Typical MS Dhoni ODI Innings
RELATED STORY
Most prolific batsmen for India across all three formats
RELATED STORY
India vs Sri Lanka, 4th T20I, Nidahas Trophy 2018:...
RELATED STORY
11 years of Rohit Sharma: A stop-start career that has...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who retired unexpectedly during an ongoing...
RELATED STORY
The 4 most significant ODI wins for India outside ICC...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
select series:
Contact Us Advertise with Us