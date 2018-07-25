5 most followed cricketers on Instagram

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 676 // 25 Jul 2018, 22:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Social media has become an integral part of everyone's lives. Cricketers are extremely active on social media platforms, especially Instagram, where they update their fans on their daily lives. From posting pictures of their workouts to posting pictures with their loved ones, fans are up to date with their favourite cricketers lives thanks to the picture sharing platform.

With the help of certain features on Instagram, fans are even able to witness what it is like on the field after their favourite team wins a match and when the players go on to lift the trophy.

Just a few hours ago, it was reported that Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, earns a whopping $120,000 per Instagram post, ranked above the likes of American basketball star Stephen Curry ($110,000 per post) and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather ($107,000 per post).

With each passing month, the number of followers for each cricketer continues to increase.

Here are the top 5 most followed cricketers on Instagram:

#5 Rohit Sharma - 6.5 million

The 'Hitman' of Indian cricket is one of the most popular cricketers not only in India, but the world. His popularity grew manifold after his exploits with the bat over the past few years. He remains to be the only cricketer to have scored three double centuries and also holds the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket (264), which came against Sri Lanka.

His pictures on Instagram are not usually cricket related. He posts a lot of pictures along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, who herself has a whopping 930,000 followers.

Apart from this, he posts a lot of pictures of the places he travels to and posts many pictures of him with his Indian teammates. He also promotes a few brands on Instagram, for which he gets paid.

He currently has 6.5 million followers and we could expect to see this number reach the 10 million mark soon.

1 / 5 NEXT