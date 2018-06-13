5 most heated moments between Indian and Pakistani cricketers

A look at the 5 most heated moments between the arch-rivals in cricket!

Muhammad Saad ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 13:52 IST 1.49K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India vs Pakistan - an undated rivalry that has just not restricted itself within the bounds of sports but has rather sprawled over every field of human life; be it politics, literature, music etc. owing to the complicated passions.

Although uninvited, this undesirable fervor has also crept into the beautiful game of cricket and has plagued it with deplorable animosity.

Consequently, when these two teams, or rather nations, face off as a part of a cricketing event, the hype created is unnatural and at times, also galvanize the cricketers into action, who are obliged to take part in some tempestuous situations on the field.

So without further ado, let us take a glimpse of the 5 most heated moments between the aforementioned countries' cricketers.

#5 Gautam Gambhir vs Kamran Akmal

The spat between Gautam Gambhir and Kamran Akmal presented itself in the 2010 Asia Cup at Dambulla. India were asked to chase a target of 268 to qualify for the final of the tournament.

The instance ensued from Kamran Akmal's constant unsuccessful appeals which somehow got under the southpaw's skin. As a consequence, during the drinks break, the hot-headed Indian batsman charged towards Akmal to have a word which flared into an ugly confrontation.

Nevertheless, the set-to quickly simmered down courtesy of the on-field umpires and 'Captain Cool', who extracted Gambhir from the head-to-head.

Later on, in a chat show, Gambhir offered his two cents on the altercation.

"It happened in the heat of the moment. When India and Pakistan play each other then obviously it is a tense game."

"Good or a bad thing you can say but whatever arguments happened between us was during the drinks break. Instead of showing advertisements during the break Neo channel, opted to show our heated arguments."

"I had tried to play and missed it fully. He appealed in such a way that he thought that the ball hit the bat. Then I told him that there is no point in appealing because nothing like that happened, we just got into a heated argument and then it just got from bad to worse."

Video: