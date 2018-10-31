5 most innovative shots in cricket history

Innovation and cricket are two things which go hand in hand. They both are like two sides of the same coin. Cricket is one of the few sports to witness such creativity in the world. Whether it refers to bowling, batting, or fielding, players keep on using their innovative mind resulting in the invention of a new shot or style.

With the bat, the batsmen keep on creating new shots in their unique styles and delivering awe-inspiring moments. While the bowlers use their innovative brain in developing new bowling styles creating difficulty for the batsmen to understand it.

There are several basic shots which have been mastered by the all-time greats. No other player can play a better straight drive than Sachin Tendulkar. Virat Kohli has mastered his hand in the cover drive, Sehwag in the uppercut and so on. But these kinds of shots are common and plenty of batsmen can play them.

While there have been several instances where the batsmen hit shots out of the rulebook to create their own rules set. The elite list of such top 5 unbelievable shots in the history of cricket is as follows-

#1 Daniel Christian's Reverse Ramp Shot

Daniel Christian has been regarded as one of the star players of Big Bash League

The 35-year-old all-rounder Daniel Christian has remained as one of the best for Australia in T20s. Despite having talent, he has not got enough chances in Australia’s squad which gives him time to play domestic leagues of Australia where the stalwart has emerged as one of the most impressive players.

Daniel Christian put his nomination in for the most innovative shots in Big Bash League. Nicknamed as Dan, Christian while playing for Brisbane Heat smashed a wonderful reverse ramp shot which stunned the whole crowd. The bowler, Luke Wright, had no idea where the shot came from and was completely shocked.

Video credits: Brisbane Heat/YouTube

