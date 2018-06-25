5 most overrated all-rounders in world cricket right now

Here we take a look at the 5 most overrated all-rounders in world cricket right now.

Sujith Mohan 25 Jun 2018

All-rounders in cricket are a rare commodity. Given the demands of the modern-day cricket, it is really difficult for players to specialize with both bat and ball. Quality all-rounders are a great asset to any team. An all-rounder in a team has more than one role to play. They give additional options to the captain, brings depth, and add balance to a team.

All-rounders like Kapil Dev, Garry Sobers, Ian Botham, Jacques Kallis, Richard Hadlee, Imran Khan, and many more have made a huge difference to their team's fortunes during their playing days.

The importance of all-rounders is even more now with the advent of Twenty20 cricket. Players like Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, and Shakib Al Hasan are some of the highly rated all-rounders in the world right now and they deserve every bit of the credit.

On the other hand, some of the all-rounders are rated too highly, but it is not a true reflection of their capabilities and performances. On that note, let's take a look at the 5 most overrated all-rounders in world cricket right now

#5. Marcus Stoinis

Stonis needs to do a lot better to play regularly for Australia

Australia has produced some of the greatest all-rounders in the world. Players like Keith Miller, Shane Watson, and Alan Davidson have done a great job for the Baggy Green in the past with both bat and ball.

Then came Marcus Stoinis, a talented all-rounder from Western Australia, who made his debut for Australia in 2015. Though Stoinis has played some good innings for Australia, his performances with the ball was well below-par.

Marcus Stoinis was brought into Australian squad to replace the injured Mitchell Marsh, but the 28-year-old has failed to live up to his all-rounder tag. Though he was good with the bat, he struggled to deliver with the ball. His ODI bowling average of 77.87 and an economy rate of 6.28 does not put him anywhere close to a quality all-rounder.

Kings XI Punjab brought him back for a huge sum of Rs 6.2 crore in 2018 auction, but in the end, he turned out to be a massive failure in IPL 2018.