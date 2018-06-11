Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 captains who batted left-handed and bowled right-handed

There is a famous Indian cricketer on this list.

Kaushik Turlapaty
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 10:41 IST
1.18K

If one compares the number of players who bat right-handed, to the number of players who bat left-handed, it is easy to understand that there is a clear disproportion. The number of players who bat right-handed are way greater than the number of players that bat left-handed.

Now, combine the number of players that bat left-handed and bowl right-handed. This is a rare combination.

Here, we look at four popular captains who batted left-handed but bowled right-handed in the international cricket.

#4 Chris Gayle

West Indies v Zimbabwe - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is one of the all-time greats of West Indies. He has represented the country in 281 ODIs and scored 9585 runs at an average of 37.01 with 15 centuries and 37 half-centuries. He is third on the list of highest number of sixes hit in ODIs.

He has also played in 103 test matches, scoring 7214 runs at a breath-taking average of 42.19 with 15 centuries and 37 half-centuries. On his day, he is the worst nightmare for bowlers and is capable of winning matches single-handedly.

A career filled with full of accolades, he is the first batsman to score a century in each of International cricket's three formats of the game. Gayle is also the first batsman to score a triple century in test cricket, double century in ODI format and a century in T20.

He captained the West Indies in both ODI and Test formats, and was captain of the test team in 20 matches. The Windies only won 3 of them, lost 9 and drew 8. During his 53-match captaincy career, the team won 17, lost 30 and 6 of those ended in a no-result.

Gayle is a right arm off break bowler and bowled regularly. He picked up 165 wickets in the ODIs and also has 73 victims to his name in test cricket.

Page 1 of 4 Next
Indian Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Sourav Ganguly Brian Lara
