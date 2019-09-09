5 most successful bowler-wicketkeeper combinations in Test cricket

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 78 // 09 Sep 2019, 08:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Adam Gilchrist with Brett Lee

Partnerships in Test cricket are always being talked about, whether it is of two batsmen or two bowlers. However, if there is one combination which is rarely stressed on, then that is of a bowler and a wicketkeeper.

Test cricket is truly the supreme form of the game and excelling in it demands sincerity, persistence and utmost dedication. The moving red ball often presents a plethora of opportunities to the bowling side and the ones who make the most out of the unpredictability of red ball transform into legends of the sport.

A bowler sincerely bowls long demanding spells in order to get a fine edge from the opposition batsman and when the ball deviates after taking the edge, there needs to be a reliable wicket-keeper at the back to finish the job.

Both work in tandem and no great side has ever existed without a formidable bowler-wicketkeeper duo. Here we list down five most successful bowler-wicketkeeper combinations in the history of Test cricket.

#5 Shaun Pollock and Mark Boucher

South Africa's duo of Shaun Pollock and Mark Boucher formed a great pair

Back in his day, Shaun Pollock was one of the best bowlers in the world who had the ability to swing the game away from his opposition. The Proteas camp often relied on Shaun Pollock's top flight bowling skill to get them early wickets in seaming conditions and the pacer was always on the top of his mark, creating tough angles for the best of batsmen.

Shaun Pollock was aptly supported by Mark Boucher, who never failed to mesmerize the ardent fans of the sport with his remarkable wicket-keeping skills. Together, these two men inflicted 79 dismissals which places them on number five position of this list. Mark Boucher had one of the safest pair of hands and his numbers behind the stumps place him in the elite bracket of wicket-keepers.

1 / 3 NEXT