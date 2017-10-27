5 New Zealand players who always played well against India

Some Kiwi players just eagerly awaited each clash against India.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 13:42 IST

Southee's career-best Test figures came against India

The likes of Tom Latham and James Neesham might be young in their international career but both players have terrific records against India. In fact, there are not the only Kiwi players who enjoyed played against India.

Whether it is in India or in New Zealand, some NZ players always played well against India, some with the bat, some with the ball and some with both. In the interest of fairness, only players who have played at least 10 matches against India have been considered, so Andre Adams, despite his incredible tally of 17 wickets from six ODIs at an average of 13.82, including his career-best ODI figures doesn't make the cut.

While some have been good in ODIs or Tests, others have done well across all formats, so here are 5 New Zealand players who always played well against India:

Tim Southee

Among current Kiwi squad, several players have a good record against India but few have been as consistent and effective as Tim Southee. The right-arm fast bowler is one of only three Kiwi bowlers to have taken at least 50 wickets against India across all formats and he has got there in just 24 matches.

While he is a long way behind the top two in terms of wickets taken against India across all formats, with the amount of limited-overs cricket India and New Zealand seem to be playing, it is only a matter of time before he becomes New Zealand's leading wicket-taker against India in ODIs and Tests, a record currently held by Kyle Mills and Daniel Vettori, respectively.

One of the reasons why he makes it onto this list is because of his effectiveness against India across formats and conditions. His career-best Test figures of 7/64 came against India at Bengaluru in 2012. In just six Tests, he has taken 25 wickets and overall, his tally stands at 51 wickets from 24 matches.