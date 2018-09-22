Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 ODI batsmen who got run out highest number of times 

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.89K   //    22 Sep 2018, 13:29 IST

England v India - 5th Natwest One Day International Series
Some really surprising names on this list

Run out is probably the worst fashion to get out and is definitely a batsman's nightmare. Though run outs can be frustrating for someone on the receiving end, they are also fun to watch on some of the occasions.

Getting run out at the most important situation of the match can affect the concentration of the batsman on the other end and can lead to him losing his wicket because of it. We look at 5 batsmen who got run out the highest number of times in ODIs.

#5 Wasim Akram and Mohammad Yousuf, tied at 38 times

Wasim
Wasim Akram and Mohammad Yousuf are surprising names on this list

Pakistan fans would hate this but Wasim Akram and Mohammad Yousuf both make it to this very infamous list, tied. Wasim Akram played for Pakistan in 356 ODIs and batted in 280 innings while Mohammad Yousuf represented the country in 288 matches and batted in 273 innings.

The Sultan of Swing got run out on 38 occasions and albeit being one of the world's fastest bowlers, he had a tough time running between the wickets. One of the most dominant players at No.4, Mohammad Yousuf too had problems running between the wickets and got out in this fashion on 38 occasions.

The duo share very similar run out percentages. During their playing days, Wasim Akram had a run out percentage of 13.57 while Yousuf had a run-out percentage of 13.92.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rahul Dravid Inzamam-ul-Haq Greatest Cricketers of All Time Moments that changed cricket forever ODI Cricket
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
5 Grounds which have hosted the most number of ODI matches
RELATED STORY
Greatest Asian ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who got run out most number of times in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India-Pakistan Sharjah XI
RELATED STORY
All-time Asia ODI XI post year 2000
RELATED STORY
Three times when India chased more than 300 to win...
RELATED STORY
2 crucial duels that could decide the winner of...
RELATED STORY
Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: A statistical analysis
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Yesterday
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us