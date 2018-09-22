5 ODI batsmen who got run out highest number of times

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.89K // 22 Sep 2018, 13:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Some really surprising names on this list

Run out is probably the worst fashion to get out and is definitely a batsman's nightmare. Though run outs can be frustrating for someone on the receiving end, they are also fun to watch on some of the occasions.

Getting run out at the most important situation of the match can affect the concentration of the batsman on the other end and can lead to him losing his wicket because of it. We look at 5 batsmen who got run out the highest number of times in ODIs.

#5 Wasim Akram and Mohammad Yousuf, tied at 38 times

Wasim Akram and Mohammad Yousuf are surprising names on this list

Pakistan fans would hate this but Wasim Akram and Mohammad Yousuf both make it to this very infamous list, tied. Wasim Akram played for Pakistan in 356 ODIs and batted in 280 innings while Mohammad Yousuf represented the country in 288 matches and batted in 273 innings.

The Sultan of Swing got run out on 38 occasions and albeit being one of the world's fastest bowlers, he had a tough time running between the wickets. One of the most dominant players at No.4, Mohammad Yousuf too had problems running between the wickets and got out in this fashion on 38 occasions.

The duo share very similar run out percentages. During their playing days, Wasim Akram had a run out percentage of 13.57 while Yousuf had a run-out percentage of 13.92.

1 / 5 NEXT