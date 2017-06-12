5 Pakistan players who owned the Indian Cricket Team

Amidst India's cricketing dominance over their neighbouring country of late, some Pakistan players have stood out.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2017, 17:39 IST

Nasir Jamshed was destructive against India

In the recent past India have had the upper hand over arch-rivals Pakistan, having beaten them black and blue in their encounter in the Champions Trophy game in Birmingham. There’s no doubt that Indian cricket has maintained its upward trajectory while Pakistan cricket has seen a roller-coaster ride over the past few years.

However, amidst India’s cricketing dominance over their neighbouring country, some Pakistani players put their hand up and showed resilience against the robust Indian team. With some gutsy performances, they haven’t made it easy for India to roll them over.

As we move along, we list down the Pakistan players who have previously owned the Indian cricket team with their stupendous performances.

#5 Nasir Jamshed

There’s no doubting Nasir Jamshed’s talent with the willow in cricket, especially in the limited overs format. But an average of 31.51 in One Day Internationals doesn’t justify the potential of the left-handed batsman from Lahore.

However, the average shoots up to a staggering 102 against India, which shows his liking towards the Indian bowlers. To be more precise, he has scored three hundreds in ODI’s and all of them have come against India.

During Pakistan’s tour of India in the 3-match ODI series, he amassed two brilliant knocks of 101 and 106 in Chennai and Kolkata respectively. The tons helped Pakistan take an unassailable lead in the series. He scored the other hundred in the 2012 Asia Cup, staged in Bangladesh.