5 players who could define the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha ft. Shardul Thakur

Mumbai will take on Vidarbha in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Sunday, March 10. Mumbai clinched their berth in yet another final by hammering Tamil Nadu by an innings and 170 runs at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC, Mumbai.

After bowling out Tamil Nadu for 146, Mumbai recovered from 106/7 to post 378. Mumbai's batters then shone again as Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 162 in the second innings.

Vidarbha booked their place in the summit clash of the Ranji Trophy 2024 by defeating Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs in the first semifinal at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur.

Batting first, Vidarbha were bowled out for 170, but did well to stay in the contest by restricting Madhya Pradesh to 252. A brilliant second-innings batting effort saw them post 402 on the board. Chasing 231, MP were then bowled out for 258 as Vidarbha registered a come-from-behind win.

A few players could be key to the team’s fortunes in the Ranji Trophy 2024 final. We pick five names who could define the summit clash.

#1 Shardul Thakur

‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur has been exceptional for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The all-rounder picked up 10 wickets in the match against Assam. After an underwhelming performance against Baroda in the quarterfinal, he was on top of his game in the semifinal against Tamil Nadu.

Thakur picked up two big wickets in the first innings, but it was his batting that turned the contest on its head. Responding to Tamil Nadu’s 146, Mumbai crumbled to 106/7. However, Thakur hit a counter-attacking hundred. He scored 109 off 105, hitting 13 fours and four sixes. Tanush Kotian also chipped in with 89* as Mumbai put up 378.

Thakur also picked up the first two wickets to fall in Tamil Nadu’s second innings and walked away with the Player of the Match award.

#2 Musheer Khan

Musheer Khan has carried on his form from the U-19 World Cup into the Ranji Trophy as well. He has contributed 291 runs in three innings, with one double hundred and one half-century. With skipper Ajinkya Rahane out of form, Mumbai will again bank heavily on the youngster in the middle order.

The 19-year-old scored 203* & 33 in the quarterfinal against Baroda. He followed it up with a crucial 55 in the semifinal against Tamil Nadu, holding one end up in the midst of a shocking batting collapse. He has also chipped in with three wickets with his left-arm spin.

#3 Karun Nair

The experienced Karun Nair is Vidarbha’s leading run-getter in the Ranji Trophy 2024. In nine matches, he has amassed 616 runs at an average of 41.06, with two hundreds and as many fifties. He scored 112 against Rajasthan in Jaipur and followed it up with 129 against Maharashtra in Pune.

The 32-year-old contributed a crucial 90 & 34 in the quarterfinal against Karnataka in Nagpur and 63 & 38 versus Madhya Pradesh in the semifinal at the same venue. The right-hander batter has hinted in the past that he has not got his due. Nair would be keen to come up with a big effort in the final.

#4 Prithvi Shaw

Aggressive Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw has blown hot and cold in the Ranji Trophy 2024. In seven innings, he has scored 394 runs at an average of 56.28, with one hundred and one half-century. Shaw scored 159 & 45 against Chhattisgarh. In the quarterfinal against Baroda, he contributed 33 & 87.

The 24-year-old has not made as big an impact as some of the other Mumbai players in the competition this year. He was dismissed for 5 in the semifinal against Tamil Nadu. Having said that, Shaw is a big impact player. If he gets going in the final, he could be unstoppable.

#5 Aditya Sarwate

Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate has been Vidarbha’s most successful bowler in the Ranji Trophy 2024. In nine matches, he has claimed 40 wickets at an average of 17.37, with one five-wicket haul and three four-fers.

Sarwate was the Player of the Match in the quarterfinal against Karnataka, claiming seven wickets and contributing 26 & 29 with the willow. Before that, he claimed five wickets in the group clash against Haryana and also scored 99 & 42 with the bat. Sarwate is a utility player and can make life difficult for Mumbai with his all-round skills.

