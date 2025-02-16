Vidarbha is all set to clash with Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinal from February 17-21 in Nagpur. Notably, Vidarbha topped their group points table with six wins in seven games, while Mumbai finished second with four victories in seven appearances.

Vidarbha clashed against Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinal, where they secured a 198-run victory to qualify for the semifinal. On the other hand, the defending champions prevailed over Haryana by 152 runs in their quarterfinal fixture.

Unfortunately, Mumbai will miss the services of star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, as he has been ruled out of the game due to an ankle niggle. Nevertheless, the side will be boosted by the presence of captain Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha has the experience of Karun Nair and Dhruv Shorey, and the imperious form of Harsh Dubey and Yash Rathod.

On that note, let's take a look at five such players, which can turn the crucial semifinal game upside down.

#1 Yash Rathod

Yash Rathod is the leading run-getter for Vidarbha ahead of their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Mumbai. The southpaw has amassed 728 runs in 14 innings at an average of 52, with four centuries and two fifties.

Rathod's finest knock of 135 came against Uttarakhand, where the side won by 266 runs. He also hit 112 in the quarterfinal game against Tamil Nadu, which eventually helped the side to progress into this round.

Yash Rathod was one of the finest batters for Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024 as well. He garnered 406 runs in eight innings at a phenomenal average of 67.60 and paved the way for the side to reach the final.

#2 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has emerged as one of the most influential performers for Mumbai in India's premier first-class tournament. Thakur has picked up 33 wickets at an average of 19.96. His best figures of 6/58 came in the quarterfinal game against Haryana. Interestingly, he picked up a hat-trick as well against Meghalaya.

The veteran all-rounder has also contributed handsomely with the bat. He has contributed 402 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.20 and bailed the Mumbai side out of danger on a few occasions. His best knock of 119 off 135 balls came against Jammu & Kashmir.

Notably, Shardul Thakur was in good form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, scoring 132 runs at an average of 44 and picking 10 wickets in seven games.

#3 Karun Nair

Karun Nair's form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy gave a new life to his professional career. He ended up as the top-scorer in the tournament, with 779 runs at an astronomical average of 389.50.

Nair has also continued his impressive form in the Ranji Trophy. The right-hander has scored 591 runs in 12 innings at an average of 49.25, with 123 as the top score.

In the quarterfinal game against Tamil Nadu, Karun Nair was awarded Player of the Match for his scores of 122 & 29.

#4 Harsh Dubey

Harsh Dubey is enjoying a dream run in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, where he has emerged as the highest wicket-taker. He has scalped 59 wickets in eight games at an average of 15.06.

Dubey's best tally of 10 wickets came against Rajasthan, where he returned with figures of 5/81 & 5/51.

The left-arm spinner played a part in Vidarbha reaching the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. He picked up 14 wickets in nine games at an economy of 4.62.

#5 Tanush Kotian

Tanush Kotian has turned himself into a utility player for Mumbai in the last few years, especially in first-class cricket. Kotian helped Mumbai to win the Irani Cup 2024 with his scores of 64 & 114* and also picked up three wickets. The performance helped him to break into the India A side for the Australia tour and eventually the senior Indian Test side.

Kotian has been impressive in the Ranji Trophy, where he has garnered 255 runs and bagged 20 wickets in five appearances.

The crucial quarterfinal game witnessed the all-rounder scoring a total of 103 runs and picking up four wickets.

