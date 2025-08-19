5 players not in India's 2025 Women's World Cup squad who played in 2022 ft. Shafali Verma

India have announced their 15-member squad for the 2025 Women's World Cup, scheduled to take place from September 30 to November 2 on home soil. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading India for the first time in the 50-over World Cup, having captained the side in the last few editions of T20 World Cups.Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Renuka Singh Thakur will be the key players as the Women in Blue search for their maiden World Cup title.However, there have been notable omissions from the squad that represented the country in the 2022 Women's World Cup. The Indian team finished fifth in the tournament with three wins in seven matches.Let's take a look at five Indian players from the last edition who will not be playing the ICC event in front of home fans.#1 Mithali RajThe legendary Indian batter, Mithali Raj, captained India in the 2005, 2013, and 2022 editions of the Women's ODI World Cup. Under her leadership, India emerged as the runner-up in the 2005 and 2017 editions.Raj produced a mediocre performance in the 2022 Women's World Cup, scoring 182 runs in seven innings at an average of 26. Her best knock of 68 came against Australia, albeit in a losing cause.Mithali Raj bid farewell across all formats in June 2022. She holds the record for scoring the most runs for India in ODIs, with 7,805 runs in 232 ODIs at an average of 50.68, which included seven centuries.#2 Rajeshwari GayakwadLeft-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad represented the Indian team in the 2017 and 2022 ODI World Cups. The 2017 edition saw her registering the best figures of 5/15 (against New Zealand) in the tournament's history by an Indian.Gayakwad was India's top bowler in the 2022 edition with 11 wickets in seven games. She returned with figures of 4/31 against Pakistan.The 34-year-old retired from the 50-over format in 2022, having scalped 99 wickets in 64 games.#3 Shafali VermaOne of the most shocking exclusions came in the form of Shafali Verma, who returned to the Indian team after performing well in WPL 2025.The right-hander scored 176 runs in five innings at an average of 35.20 in the recent five-match T20I series against England, with a top score of 75. However, her inconsistent performances in the white-ball series against Australia A were enough for the selectors to drop her.The 2022 Women's Cup saw Verma garner 107 runs in four innings, with the best knock of 53.#4 Pooja VastrakarPooja Vastrakar was one of the finest performers for the Indian team in the 2022 Women's World Cup in both departments. She bagged 10 wickets and scored 156 runs, with a 67-run knock coming against Pakistan.However, Vastrakar has been out of the ODI squad since June 2024. She last played for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where she also sustained a knee injury. The skillful all-rounder missed the WPL 2024 after she failed to recover from an injury.#5 Jhulan GoswamiJhulan Goswami led the Indian team in the 2009 edition, where India finished third in the standings. The last edition in 2022 saw the renowned pacer return with seven wickets and 45 runs in six games.Goswami retired from international cricket in September 2022. She is the highest wicket-taker for India in the 50-over format with 255 wickets in 204 games.