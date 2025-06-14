5 players who you didn't know played the U19 World Cup with Aiden Markram ft. Sanju Samson

South African batter Aiden Markram played the 2014 edition of the U19 World Cup for South Africa. Moreover, he was also the captain of the team and led them to the title as well.

They won the 2014 U19 World Cup by beating Pakistan U19 in the final. This is also the last time that they won an ICC trophy, making it a memorable tournament for Markram in particular.

He led from the front and was the leading run-scorer for South Africa U19 in the tournament, scoring 370 runs from six matches at an average of 123.33 and a strike-rate of 77.89 with two hundreds and a half-century.

In the 2025 WTC final against Australia, Markram slammed a brilliant unbeaten ton on the third day in the fourth innings, taking his team close to another ICC title.

That said, here are five players who you did know played the U19 World Cup with Aiden Markram.

Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis featured in the 2014 U19 World Cup alongside Aiden Markram. Mendis scored 167 runs from six matches in the tournament at an average of 27.83 and a strike-rate of 69.87 with a fifty and a top-score of 91.

Mendis has gone on to represent Sri Lanka at the senior level in all formats. He has played 71 Tests, 143 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for his country. The right-hander has scored 4668 runs, 4429 runs, and 1930 runs in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, respectively, so far.

Former West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran played the 2014 U19 World Cup. The left-hander was the leading run-scorer for his side in the tournament. He scored 303 runs from six innings at an average of 60.60 with a hundred and two fifties.

Surprisingly, at just 29 years of age, Pooran recently announced his retirement from international cricket. He played 61 ODIs and 106 T20Is for the West Indies. Pooran scored 1983 runs in ODIs with three hundreds and 11 fifties, while he made 2275 runs in T20Is with 13 fifties.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

Star Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also played the 2014 U19 World Cup with Aiden Markram. Kuldeep was India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, grabbing 14 wickets from six games at an average of 16.42 and an economy rate of 4.14.

Kuldeep has played 14 Tests, 113 ODIs, and 40 T20Is for the Men in Blue. He is an integral part of the current Indian team and among the leading spinners in modern times. Kuldeep has also been selected for India's upcoming Test tour of England beginning June 20.

#2 Kagiso Rabada

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram's teammate in the current senior team, also played the 2014 U19 World Cup with him. Rabada was their highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps from five matches at an average of 10.28 with a five-wicket haul as well.

Rabada put up an exceptional performance in the 2025 WTC final against Australia at Lord's. He picked up five wickets in the first innings and also bagged four wickets in second, leading the charge with the ball for the Proteas.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson also featured in 2014 U19 World Cup with Aiden Markram. Samson scored the most runs for India in the tourmament. The right-hander made 267 runs from six matches at an average of 44.50 with three half-centuries.

Samson has represented India in 16 ODIs and 42 T20Is so far. He has scored 510 runs in ODIs with a century and three half-centuries. In T20Is, Samson has scored 861 runs with three hundreds and two fifties to his name.

